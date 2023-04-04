Complete list of all EA Sports PGA Tour Roster and Pro golfers

EA Sports PGA Tour is the most anticipated golf game since the previous iteration from EA Sports was released in 2015. It boasts excellent visual fidelity with realistic mechanics that aim to deliver an immersive experience for golf fans.

The main highlight of the EA Sports PGA Tour is the wide variety of golf courses and professional golfers one can choose from. This premier golf title has high expectations riding on it due to being the first golf game released by EA Sports in about eight years.

Furthermore, this game suffered some significant delays but is now set to launch on April 7, 2023. Despite being focused on the gameplay aspects, fans can choose from 11 pro golfers, and there is a chance that EA will add more of them over time.

All Pro golfers confirmed in EA Sports PGA Tour so far

EA Sports PGA Tour allows players to choose from over 30 golf courses. Players can take control of one of the 11 pro golfers or create their own in-game golfers to take on the myriad tournaments and game modes. The game's official FAQ page hints at adding more golfers in the future.

The following are all the pro golfers confirmed to be a part of the game at launch:

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Champ

Im Sung Jae

Xander Schauffele

Nelly Korda

Lexi Thompson

Jordan Spieth

Tony Finau

Hideki Matsuyama

Patrick Cantlay

Danielle Kang

Apart from the above roster, fans can create their own character in the EA Sports PGA Tour and partake in game modes like Career Mode, Challenges, Tournaments, and Quick Play. Those inclined to play matches against other players can delve into the game’s competitive mode.

To add variety to the game and keep matches interesting, fans can choose from 30 golf courses that are excellent renditions of real-world golf courses. Some of the most popular ones are St Andrews, Augusta National, and The Country Club.

More about the game

EA Sports PGA Tour is set to delight golf fans with its realistic factors that will impact every shot. The type of golf club, the venue terrain, winds, the altitude of the course, the type of shot executed, and many other intricate factors will intertwine to result in a dynamic golfing experience.

Furthermore, Career Mode is quite extensive, wherein players will be learning more shots while increasing their power and other attributes as they progress further in their careers.

The game comprises four popular major tournaments: the Open Championship, the PGA Championship, the Masters Tournament, and the U.S. Open Championship.

The game is set to be released on current-generation consoles, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Due to the ambitious scope of the game, EA has decided to skip the last-gen consoles, so it won’t be available on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Deluxe edition owners and subscribers of EA Play can secure early access to the game.

