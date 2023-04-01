Complete list of all EA Sports PGA Tour courses and venues available at launch

EA Sports PGA Tour’s official release is imminent in the first week of April, and this will be the brand’s first tryst with a golf-themed video game in almost eight years. Naturally, the developers are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to gameplay elements, including the available venues. Fans waiting for the upcoming release will be delighted to learn about the vast number of courses to choose from.

EA Sports will include multiple venues inspired by real-life locations, including the Augusta Nationals. When EA Sports PGA Tour is released later this month, there will be 30 courses to choose from. This includes many real-life venues as well as a couple of fantasy creations. Let’s take a look at the complete list of courses that will be available in the game at launch.

EA Sports PGA Tour’s course options will ensure dynamism and variety for players

No two real-life golf courses are the same, and this will also apply for EA Sports PGA Tour. Thanks to 30 different choices, players will always be looking at fresh challenges every time.

As of writing this article, here’s the complete list of all venues set to be present in the game on day one.

Augusta National

The Old Course at St Andrews Links

Pebble Beach

The Country Club

Southern Hills

TPC Sawgrass

East Lake

Wilmington Country Club

TPC Boston

TPC Southwind

TPC Scottsdale

Whistling Straits

PGA WEST

Quail Hollow

Torrey Pines

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Chambers Bay

Banff Springs

Wolf Creek

Bay Hill

Liberty National

Harbour Town

The Riviera Country Club

Tara Iti

Top of the Rock

Bandon Dunes

Evian Resort

Teeth of the Dog

Wetlands (fantasy course)

Lighthouse Pointe (fantasy course)

This is not an exhaustive list, as EA Sports have already announced their plans to add more in the future. At the moment, there’s no specified ETA, but players can expect many more options in the coming days.

EA Sports will focus on realism

A key element of each EA Sports PGA Tour course will be their rendering in the game. The emphasis is on making their virtual creations as realistic as possible. This includes the course designs and how the textures will appear within the game.

In a previous trailer, the developers discussed the work that has gone into creating these courses:

"Using these technologies, which are actually designed to discover underground gold mines and oil reserves, we achieved pin-point accuracy down to the blade of grass for many courses in-game. We were able to even record the distinct cuts of grass and how the ball behaves on them along with upcoming changes they're making for future seasons to capture a full picture of these courses and how each of them play now and in the future."

Following an initial launch delay, EA Sports PGA Tour will now be released on April 7, 2023. A brief window of early access will be available to owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition. The upcoming title will be available on all major platforms, including the current-gen consoles of both Xbox and PlayStation.

