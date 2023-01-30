Who is the best contender for EA Sports PGA Tour's cover athlete?

The release date for the EA Sports PGA Tour is nearing as the publisher tries to stage a comeback in the world of golf-based games. This marks the first attempt by the Vancouver-based game maker to recreate the sport on the virtual screen since 2015.

EA Sports recently revealed key information about their upcoming game, announcing plans to enter the sports genre. Players are now eager to find out how the studio decides to proceed. Moreover, it won't be an easy task since EA Sports will face stiff competition from 2K Sports as well.

Although some information is available, the cover athlete for the series has not been announced. This is a crucial aspect of the franchise, considering it is a new venture. A recognizable face will likely increase the community's connection to the game, much like PGA 2K23's use of Tiger Woods. Although EA Sports' choice is unknown, educated guesses can be made.

EA Sports PGA Tour to feature authentic venues and golfers, one of whom could become cover athlete

When EA Sports was involved with a golf-based video game, Rory McIlroy was chosen as the cover athlete. Stars like Tiger Woods have also been associated with the franchise, making it a celebratory affair.

There will be licensed golfers present in the EA Sports PGA Tour game, despite the existence of PGA 2K23. The 2K Sports venture has exclusive licenses with star golfers, which could make it difficult for EA Sports to manage its selection.

Jordan Spieth

Tony Finau

Danielle Kang

More professional golfers will likely be present, and some will be revealed in the future. However, based on all the promotions, Jordan Spieth is a popular choice and could be the cover athlete. This isn't just based on his screen time but his real-life credentials.

Spieth is seen regularly in trailers and videos, so his presence is guaranteed to a certain extent. Of course, the same applies to the remaining two names, but Spieth's profile is more prominent as a professional golfer.

The American golfer is a former world number one and has previously won majors on three occasions. Spieth also has several other essential honors, like the FedEx Cup, which he won in 2015.

Spieth had a stellar run in 2022, adding a significant feather to his cap after winning the 13th PGA Tour title at the RBC Heritage. He was also selected for Team USA in the 2022 Presidents Cup, where he won all five matches.

While Spieth is a firm favorite, things could change based on what EA Sports PGA Tour reveals in the future. As mentioned earlier, introducing new golfers could change the overall scenario.

EA Sports PGA Tour releases worldwide on all major platforms, including the current-gen consoles of PlayStation and Xbox. The game is up for pre-orders and will be available worldwide on March 24, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes