EA Sports PGA Tour course list and venues revealed

EA Sports PGA Tour is making a bold statement with its upcoming release, promising a high-quality golfing experience. With the game marking EA's return to the golfing world after a significant break, the developers are leaving no stone unturned. A recent blog post revealed that the game would feature 30 real-life venues, including iconic courses such as August National. Using advanced tools, EA Sports PGA Tour aims to provide players with an authentic experience by accurately representing these courses in-game.

The announcement, made a month before the release, is sure to excite fans who are eagerly anticipating the game's launch. However, EA Sports will face stiff competition from 2K Sports and their recently released PGA 2K23 title, which features exclusive access to big names like Tiger Woods. These differences can significantly impact player reception, but EA Sports appears committed to delivering a high-quality experience to compete.

EA Sports PGA Tour will have a robust lineup of golf courses available at the launch

One of the key features of PGA 2K23 is having official courses and the ability for players to create custom ones. Based on the information currently available, it appears EA Sports PGA Tour will feature 30 real-life golf courses at launch.

EA Sports PGA Tour launch day courses

Augusta National

St Andrews

Pebble Beach

The Country Club

Southern Hills

TPC Sawgrass

East Lake

Wilmington Country Club

TPC Boston

TPC Southwind

TPC Scottsdale

Whistling Straits

PGA West

Quail Hollow

Torrey Pines

Kiawah Island Ocean Course

Chambers Bay

Banff Springs

Wolf Creek

Bay Hill

Liberty National

Harbour Town

Riviera Country Club

Tara Iti

Top of the Rock

Bandon Dunes

Evian Resort

Teeth of the Dog

Wetlands (fantasy course)

Lighthouse Pointe (fantasy course)

Interestingly, the game will launch with fantasy courses as well. This opens up the possibility for to allow players to create customized courses down the line. The list looks quite strong and will undoubtedly offer plenty of variety in gameplay.

Having many courses is just one side of the coin, as perfect representation is also important. EA Sports has used advanced tools to ensure authenticity.

"Using these technologies, which are actually designed to discover underground gold mines and oil reserves, we achieved pin-point accuracy down to the blade of grass for many courses in-game. We were able to even record the distinct cuts of grass and how the ball behaves on them along with upcoming changes they're making for future seasons to capture a full picture of these courses and how each of them play now and in the future."

EA Sports PGA Tour releases worldwide on March 24, and the game will be available on all major platforms, including current-gen consoles. This will be the first instance of EA Sports making a golf game for consoles, following the release of Rory McIlroy PGA Tour in 2015.

Poll : 0 votes