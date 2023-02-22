FIFA 23 maintenance (February 22): When will the servers be back online?

EA Sports recently announced that they would temporarily disable servers for maintenance in FIFA 23 and several of its predecessors. This is a scheduled maintenance break that allows the developers to provide gamers with an optimal online experience by tweaking and fixing any issues with the servers.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on Feb 22. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



FIFA 23, 5:30 AM UTC to noon.

FIFA 21|22, 7:00 AM to 2 PM.

FIFA 20|19|18, 7:0 AM to noon.



Maintenance breaks are nothing new in FIFA 23, with EA Sports taking down the servers many times to ensure they are in proper working condition. However, the schedule for the latest one seems rather tentative, as the developer has deviated from the usual timing by organizing a server downtime on Wednesday instead of Thursday.

Servers will temporarily be offline for FIFA 23

EA Sports recently released the latest Title Update for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, making minor changes to improve the overall gaming experience offered by its flagship football simulator. Whenever a new patch is added to the game, the servers are usually taken down temporarily to ensure the effective implementation of the changes.

The practice continued this week, with a maintenance break being scheduled for February 22 for several hours. This server downtime will affect all FIFA titles with currently active online servers, including all games from FIFA 18 to FIFA 23.

The duration of the maintenance break also varies across these games, and fans will be curious to know when servers will be back online.

When will servers be taken down?

The start of the maintenance break will vary based on the iteration of FIFA, with FIFA 23 servers being taken down at the earliest. Online matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the servers are taken offline to ensure that gamers are not disconnected during a game.

The developers provided this information through their FIFA Direct Communication account on Twitter, with these being the starting points for the various titles:

FIFA 23

UTC: 5:30 am

IST: 11:00 am

ET: 12:30 am

PT: 9:30 pm

FIFA 21/22

UTC: 7:00 am

IST: 12:30 pm

ET: 2:00 am

PT: 11:00 pm

FIFA 18/19/20

UTC: 7:00 am

IST: 12:30 pm

ET: 2:00 am

PT: 11:00 pm

When will the servers be back online?

Servers will be offline for varying durations across the different FIFA titles. This is when online services are expected to return:

UTC: 12:00 pm

IST: 5:30 pm

ET: 7:00 am

PT: 4:00 am

What changes will be made during the server downtime?

While the exact details of the changes implemented during server maintenance are unknown, one can only assume that they are to accommodate the latest Title Update. EA Sports often use this opportunity to carry out server maintenance and ensure that gamers are provided with a smooth and conducive online experience.

Usually, this server break occurs on Thursday, which severely hinders fans' ability to grind for their Division Rivals rewards at the last minute. This change in the schedule is better. It allows FUT enthusiasts to play and improve their Rivals score once the servers are back, as they will still have plenty of time before Rewards are rolled out.

