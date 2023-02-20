FIFA 23 Title Update 8 patch notes: Fixes for referee kit,  stability issues, and more

Title Update 8 is set to go live in FIFA 23 very soon based on the announcement made by EA Sports, and it appears to be a minor one. These are routinely released by the developers to improve the game's balance and fix any issues that affect the overall gameplay.

Much of the changes were made based on feedback from the communities, who help to detect the error in the first place. EA Sports removes them to improve the game, and some major problems have been fixed. Much work is left to be solved, and the upcoming patch is a result of that.

Title Update 8 will go live very soon in FIFA 23, and it will apply to all the platforms. EA Sports has already provided the full patch notes on their Trello prior to the upcoming update. There are some interesting bug fixes that could solve some major issues for the players.

Title Update 8 solves a big problem of referees in FIFA 23 regarding their in-game appearances

Title Update 8 is a minor update compared to some of the earlier ones in FIFA 23. Once it goes live, it will fix a concurrent issue with the appearance of referees in the game. For a long time, the referees' kit sometimes got mixed with those used by the teams.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect



Full TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker.



This has caused confusion in FIFA 23, but Title Update 8 will remove those problems. Despite it being a minor patch, other changes will also be made.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed further instances of referees incorrectly wearing the same kit colors as one of the teams involved in the match.

[PC Only] Addressed a stability issue that could occur when opening packs.

Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue:

In rare cases, the camera could have incorrectly followed a CPU AI player in VOLTA ARCADE.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some badges, kits, tifos, hair, stadiums, star heads, pre-match scenes, headwear, mascots, stadium themes, tattoos, balls, bundle art, VIP Areas, pitch props, fan flags, and gloves.

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, the height and weight values did not display when editing a player.

Addressed several stability issues that could occur.

As mentioned, the upcoming patch will be available simulataneously on PC and console. It will likely go live on Thursday, February 23. There could be a possible maintenance before the patch goes live, and the game servers will likely be taken down for it.

