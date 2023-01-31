FIFA 23 Title Update 7 patch notes: Fixes to EA Anti Cheat, corner kick changes, and more

EA Sports recently revealed the patch notes for the latest Title Update in FIFA 23, and as a PC exclusive release, Title Update 7 focuses heavily on fixing EA's Anti Cheat issues. With Team of the Year in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the upcoming update is likely to cause quite a stir in the FUT community, as these updates are usually accompanied by server maintenance breaks.

Title Update #7 will soon be available for the PC (EA app/Origin/Steam/Epic Games Store) version of FIFA 23.

Since the beginning of the game cycle, fans have struggled to play the game to its maximum potential on PC. With cross-play being introduced to FIFA 23 for the first time in the history of the franchise, EA Sports implemented a comprehensive Anti Cheat system in the game, but it has unfortunately suffered from several performance issues that the developers have tried to fix with the latest patch.

Title Update 7 will be released soon in FIFA 23

While the release date for the patch is yet to be disclosed, it is likely that it will be live in-game before the upcoming FUT Champions Weekend League. Since it is a PC-only fix, the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game will remain unaffected.

Please note that once TU #7 is released, cross-play will be unavailable to PC players until this TU releases to other platforms in the near future.

However, all versions of the game might be subject to a server maintenance break to initiate the implementation process of the Title Update. The last time a new update was introduced in FIFA 23, servers were down for almost 10 hours.

Players are hoping that the server downtime for the implementation of the Title Update in FIFA 23 won't be as long as the previous one. With the Team of the Year promo underway, they are working hard to earn packs and don't want their progress to be hindered by extended maintenance.

What changes are being introduced in Title Update 7 of FIFA 23?

These are the changes mentioned in the patch notes provided by FIFA Direct Communication on Twitter:

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When returning from Transfer Market Live Search Results after performing a search using search filters, those filters could have incorrectly returned to their default settings.

This issue was previously listed on the EASF Tracker.

Player Items sometimes displayed incorrectly on the Transfer Recommendations tile.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Adjusted corner kick positioning for the attacking team so that taller players are more likely to place themselves in attack-oriented positions.

Addressed the following issues:

Improved referee logic when deciding to call for an offside when the offending player was outside of the pitch’s playing area.

In some rare situations, a requested pass would not be performed by the ball carrier.

In rare cases, some tackling animations did not play correctly.

Sometimes, an Outside Of The Foot Shot animation did not occur when the shot was requested correctly.

General, audio, and visual

Made the following changes:

Added the ability for players to automatically download the latest visual assets, such as balls, kits, and more, without a Title Update.

An automatic download can occur when starting the title or when entering modes.

When a download is taking place, a message will appear on screen.

Downloads can be manually canceled by following the on screen button prompt, but note that some downloads may be required for online play.

Updated some kits, badges, player portraits, and tifos.

Addressed the following issues:

Playtime Match Limit messages could not be closed when a set limit was reached.

This issue was previously listed on the EASF Tracker.

[PC Only] Addressed instances of an EA Anti Cheat stability issue that could have prevented the title from launching in some cases.

On some save screens, EA Social was unintentionally available.

[PC Only] Known issue: Please note that cross-play will be unavailable until this Title Update is released to other platforms in the near future.

