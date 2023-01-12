FIFA 23 maintenance (January 12): When will the servers be back online?

EA Sports recently informed gamers about the latest server maintenance break that will impact FIFA 23 on January 12, 2023. With Team of the Year just around the corner and a new patch soon to be implemented, this seems like an ideal time for the developer to make some amendments to the title.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on January 12, 5 AM - 1 PM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



Titles impacted: FIFA 23 on all platforms and the FUT Web App. We have a scheduled maintenance on January 12, 5 AM - 1 PM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.Titles impacted: FIFA 23 on all platforms and the FUT Web App.

However, server maintenance is not always regarded fondly by hardcore fans and casuals. While it is a necessary procedure to make FIFA 23 function optimally, it is often seen as a hindrance. In such a scenario, gamers need to be aware of the server downtime in the game so that they can keep grinding once the servers are back online.

Servers will be offline for a few hours in FIFA 23 across several platforms

Server downtime is definitely an inconvenience for those who want to play FIFA 23 without any hindrances, especially for Ultimate Team enthusiasts, who thrive on online gameplay.

The latest server downtime, scheduled for Thursday, will keep players from making a last-minute push to complete their eight wins in Division Rivals.

This is not the ideal scenario for fans who have not yet achieved the eight-win threshold. However, it is necessary to schedule a server break at this time, as EA Sports is most likely going to implement the changes brought about by Title Update 6 of FIFA 23.

The developer recently released patch notes for the update, and the changes being introduced will undoubtedly make the game better overall.

When will the servers be taken down in FIFA 23?

Based on a tweet by FIFA Direct Communication, the servers will be taken offline on January 12, 2023, at these times across the various time zones:

GMT- 5:00 am

IST- 10:30 am

ET- 12:00 am

PT- 9:00 pm

As indicated by EA Sports, matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the servers being taken offline. This will ensure that gamers are not disconnected during an online match of Division Rivals, FUT Champions, FUT Draft, or Online Seasons.

Server downtime will impact FIFA 23 across all platforms, as well as on the FUT Web App.

When will the servers be back online?

With such a large patch coming to FIFA 23 soon, the duration of this server maintenance break is longer than usual.

Based on the announcement tweet, the servers will be offline for about eight hours and can be expected to be back online at the following times across the various time zones:

UTC- 1:00 pm

IST- 6:30 pm

ET: 8:00 am

PT: 5:00 am

With the FUT Centurions promo in full swing in Ultimate Team, fans will be eager for the servers to come back online so they can log in and claim their Division Rivals rewards.

The latest patch is likely to arrive soon, and gamers will be hoping to practice and get acclimated to the changes before the FUT Champions Weekend League begins.

Poll : 0 votes