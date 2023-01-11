FIFA 23 Title Update 6 patch official notes: Stamina drain changes, defensive buffs, and more 

EA Sports has released patch notes for the upcoming Title Update in FIFA 23, which will bring a host of gameplay changes aimed at making the title a better football simulation overall. As always, the developers have addressed some major concerns regarding gameplay and menu optimization. This time, however, they're putting an emphasis on improving the defensive side of the sport on FIFA 23's virtual field.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect



Full TU notes are on the EASF Tracker.



trello.com/c/jrzIhLnM The latest Title Update will soon be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (EA app/Origin/Steam/Epic Games Store), and Stadia versions of FIFA 23.Full TU notes are on the EASF Tracker. The latest Title Update will soon be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (EA app/Origin/Steam/Epic Games Store), and Stadia versions of FIFA 23.Full TU notes are on the EASF Tracker.trello.com/c/jrzIhLnM

While the release date for the patch is yet to be revealed, EA Sports has informed gamers that it will be live for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia versions of the game soon.

Title Update 6 aims to improve defensive capabilities of players in FIFA 23

With the much-anticipated Team of the Year promo just around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports is doing its best to improve the gameplay experience. The latest patch notes for Title Update 6 elucidate the various changes being implemented, which cater to the community's complaints and concerns regarding the game.

Based on the patch notes provided by FIFA Direct Communication on Twitter, these are the changes being made to various aspects of FIFA 23:

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:

Added a View Help button callout to the FUT Main Menu, Transfer Market Menu, Match Pause Screen, and when entry into FUT isn’t possible.

The View Help button callout displays a short message and a QR code that leads to EA Help pages related to the game area players scan it from.

This button callout will be activated through a Server Release in the near future.

Added a Profile Tab to the Player Details view for some types of Player Items.

Addressed the following issues:

The radar could sometimes disappear during matches.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

When playing against a team using Constant Pressure, your AI teammates will attempt to more actively provide shorter passing options.

When a CPU-controlled defending player applies Constant Pressure to the ball carrier but does not win the ball back, they can take longer to track back.

This has no impact on human-controlled players.

Decreased Stamina Decay by 11.7% for Constant Pressure, Press After Possession Loss, and Press On Heavy Touch Defensive Custom Tactics.

In some cases, ball carriers are now more likely to maintain possession of the ball when pressured from behind by a defender.

Addressed the following issues:

When chasing Lofted Through Passes, defenders could incorrectly slow down at times.

Addressed further instances of the ball unintentionally falling back to the attacking player after a defender makes a tackle.

During kickoffs, teams with a high defensive line could push up too closely to the center of the pitch.

In some cases, using Player Lock when playing with customized controls could result in unwanted requests being performed.

When locking to a player without the ball, the CPU ball carrier could perform unwanted Skill Moves or passes.

Addressed instances of some animations not playing correctly when there is physical contact between two players.

In some cases, a quick free kick could not be taken and transitioned to a traditional free kick.

Sometimes, a Semi-Assisted Through Pass could incorrectly be hit out of play.

Removed heading animations that could unnecessarily occur when a player was requested to perform a header but was not in contention for the ball.

In some specific situations, the CPU AI could not win the ball back if the human-controlled player was shielding the ball.

Further addressed instances of ball carriers running over the ball when making a dribble.

In some cases, CPU AI goalkeepers could perform an unintentionally poor pass from a goal kick.

In rare situations, after receiving a pass, the ball carrier could have become momentarily unresponsive.

Improved referee logic when making foul decisions in situations where the offending player quickly moved away from the ball carrier.

Improved referee logic when making foul decisions regarding slide tackles.

FIFA World Cup

Addressed the following FIFA 23 issues:

Sometimes, in the FIFA World Cup™ Live Your World Cup mode, unplayed matches incorrectly had match results.

Sometimes, in the FIFA World Cup™ Live Your World Cup mode, starting lineups were incorrect.

Replaced the Play New Final option with a Restart Final option following the conclusion of a Featured Quickplay Grand Final match.

An incorrect ball could be used in some matches.

General, audio, and visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some balls, UI elements, custom managers, starheads, kits, tattoos, boots, gloves, facial hair, badges, stadiums, pitch trophies, VIP Areas, mascots, TIFOs, stadium themes, Skill Move descriptions, and ad boards.

Addressed the following issues:

[PC Only] Addressed some instances of EA anticheat not installing or updating correctly.

[Xbox Series S Only] Made improvements to the visual fidelity in certain situations.

In some cases, in Kick Off, custom controller settings could reset to default.

Known issue under investigation on the EASF Tracker: If Playtime Match Limits are set and reached, the message delivering this information could not be closed.

Workaround: Close and restart FIFA 23.

These changes will most likely be implemented in FIFA 23 before the upcoming Weekend League, as is usually the pattern followed by EA Sports with Title Updates.

Poll : 0 votes