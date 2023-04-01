Is EA Sports PGA Tour coming to Nintendo Switch?

The EA Sports PGA Tour is one of the most highly anticipated video games for golf fans. The upcoming title is set to include every major tournament in the sport, namely the Open Championship, U.S. Open, PGA Championship, and Masters. The latest iteration will be the first game since the release of Rory McIlroy PGA Tour back in 2015, which didn't find much fame for several reasons.

The upcoming golf game will be made available on multiple major platforms such as PC (through the EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, making many gamers curious about whether the upcoming game will also be released on the popular handheld device, the Nintendo Switch.

EA Sports has no intention of bringing EA Sports PGA Tour to the Nintendo Switch

Unfortunately, the answer to the important question is no. The developers and publishers of the upcoming title, Electronic Arts (EA), have already stated that the game will only be available on the platforms mentioned above during its initial release on April 7, 2023, and for early access three days before the official release date.

Although the game runs on the decade-and-a-half-old Frostbite Engine, it has been thoroughly updated to feature various changes over the years, making the game unlikely to be supported on the Nintendo Switch.

Furthermore, the series' previous titles were released exclusively for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, with the developers entirely skipping out on the Nintendo console back then. Clearly, nothing seems to have changed for the latest title.

EA have further stated that they want to release the EA Sports PGA Tour with significantly improved graphics, offering a complete overhaul to their previous titles in terms of visuals. As a result, this will make it difficult for previous generations of consoles to handle and run smoothly.

Although other popular titles by the sports gaming giant, such as FIFA, which uses the same engine, receive a legacy version exclusively for the Nintendo Switch every year, they generally lack any development or significant enhancements and feature a massive downgrade of graphics, like FIFA 18 which was released more than half a decade ago.

Editions

EA Sports PGA Tour can currently be pre-purchased on the EA App, Steam, Epic Games on PC, and by using the respective stores on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. As such, the game is currently available for pre-purchase in two different editions - Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.

Players pre-purchasing the Standard Edition will gain access to the base game, Grand Slam Gear Bundle, Scotty Cameron Putter, and Players Championship Gear.

In addition to featuring everything from the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition of EA Sports PGA Tour will also contain three days of Early Access for the base game as well as the Augusta National, PGA Tour XP Bundle, 1500 Premium PGA Tour Points, and The Masters Gear. Furthermore, it will also provide access to the football video game Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition on the date of its official release, i.e. April 7, 2023.

