How to pre-order EA Sports PGA Tour? All available editions, price, and more

EA Sports PGA Tour will offer more options to those who enjoy golf and have been waiting for the opportunity to play it on a virtual stage. The Vancouver-based studio will venture into untested waters on March 24, when their upcoming golf title is released worldwide.

While the release date is still some time away, EA Sports has already released important information about what to expect. This includes key details about its features as well as the professional golfers that will be present in the game. Most importantly, players can now pre-order the game for their respective platforms.

EA Sports PGA Tour comes in different editions with varying prices and content. Therefore, making a judicious decision is crucial, and there are even pre-order benefits that can greatly benefit a player.

EA Sports PGA Tour will release on all major platforms, and there are some interesting pre-order benefits

EA Sports PGA Tour seems to be following a similar pattern as seen with games like FIFA 23 and Madden NFL 23. Both of these games have different editions that offer different bonuses to players.

However, since golf is quite different from team sports like the NFL and football, the bonuses that come with each edition will also differ.

The upcoming titles will be available on all major platforms, including the current-gen consoles of Xbox and PlayStation. Pre-orders for the game are now open on all platforms, and there are multiple ways to purchase a copy of the game.

For consoles, the respective digital stores, namely the Microsoft and PSN stores, can be used for convenience.

For PC, the Epic Games Store, Origin, or Steam can be used for ordering the game.

Physical retailers like Walmart and Amazon have stocks for the game's copy across different platforms. Buyers will also have the advantage of owning a physical copy if they get the game from such retailers.

EA Sports PGA Tour comes in two available editions - Standard and Digital Deluxe. The Standard Edition is a more mainstream offering, containing less content at a lower price. It includes the base game and the pre-order bonuses but that's about it.

The pre-order bonus will only be available to those who purchase the game before its worldwide release. Players will have to pay $69.99 across all platforms, although regional pricing may apply in certain areas.

The Digital Deluxe Edition comes at $84.50, irrespective of the platform of choice. Check out what the additional charge will get you in the list below:

3-day early access

1,500 Premium PGA points (in-game currency)

PGA Tour XP Bundle

Augusta National Amen Corner Gear

Exclusive early access to Augusta National

EA Sports PGA Tour pre-order bonus

As mentioned above, the game does offer pre-order bonuses, which are the same for either edition. Once a player decides to purchase either of the two editions prior to full release, they will get the following items:

The Players Gear

The Grand Slam Gear Bundle

Scotty Cameron putter and headcover

This is a nice set of bonus items that could be useful for players if they decide to purchase the game before its official release. Once again, EA Sports PGA Tour will be released globally on March 24, with Digital Deluxe edition owners getting three days of early access.

Once released, EA Sports will complete the publisher's return to the genre of golf games and will also compete with the likes of 2K and PGA Tour 2K23, which have been the primary choice of gamers over the last few years.

