What are Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3?

In Baldur's Gate 3, players clash against numerous enemies from the Dungeons and Dragons universe. Unsurprisingly, the combat sequences are replete with magic and spellcasting. Depending on the character's build, the range of spell usage may vary. Apart from spells, Baldur's Gate 3 has provisions for Cantrips, which are basic abilities players should get acquainted with.

Those unfamiliar with the concept of Cantrips from the D&D games may struggle to understand them initially. However, their proficiency will improve.

Thus, having insight into cantrips can help your playstyle in Baldur's Gate 3.

What are Cantrips, and how do they work in Baldur's Gate 3

Cantrips

Cantrips are the most basic types of spells that can be used an unlimited number of times without exhausting your spell slots. They have minor yet useful effects on combats and interactions alike. Thus, they are vital in the game as they provide essential support to the spells used by the classes and subclasses.

Spellcasting always comes with a price, especially in games where magic abilities are predominant. Baldur's Gate 3 has a limited amount of spell slots, and casting a spell may require your character to take a long or short rest before re-casting that spell. Cantrips can buffer these moments of vulnerability as their usage is unlimited.

Getting Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3

As they are basic spells, the game provides a certain number of them from the very beginning. The number of Cantrips you start off with will vary a little with your class and race selection during character creation and will increase as you level up.

Races and classes have access to different numbers of Cantrips at the start (Image via Larian Studios)

With each level, they will get slightly stronger but will still remain the weakest in comparison to other spells. Some require preparation before usage, while others come as an extension of the class type.

Using Cantrips in Baldur's Gate 3

The damage output doesn't compare to that of the main spells, but they will complement your spell selection and support your class if chosen wisely.

For example, long-range attackers can benefit from Cantrips like Acid Splash (Eldritch Knight Fighter, Sorcerer, Wizard) or Fire Bolt (Eldritch Knight Fighter, Sorcerer, Wizard, High Elf race) as they can deal small amounts of damage over time. Additionally, they prove to be better at ranged attacks than some ranged weapons.

Fire Bolt is a useful Attack Cantrip for many classes (Image vis Larian Studios)

Other Cantrips like Ray of Frost (Eldritch Knight Fighter, Sorcerer, Wizard) or Vicious Mockery (Bard Class only) can provide supportive damages by slowing them down or dealing Disadvantages to the enemy Attack Rolls.

Vicious Mockery is available to Bard Class (Image via Larian Studios)

Thus, Cantrips help you initiate devastating attacks by setting up the stage for combat. With powerful spells unlocked for your slots, mixing it up with these basic spell types opens up huge potential for different playstyles.

Mage Hand helps locate traps in suspicious areas of the game (Image via Larian Studios)

They also come in handy as utility tools, marking down enemies for your teammates, inspecting suspicious items, revealing traps, and much more. With so many purposes and unlimited usage, it is no surprise that there are no healing Cantrips. Other than that, they are your daily companions for adventuring in Baldur's Gate 3.