Baldur's Gate 3 tier list: What are the best spells in the game?

Casting spells in Baldur's Gate 3 can be incredibly beneficial - if you’re casting the right ones. Some spells are simply more powerful than others. It’s not just about dealing damage, though. You want spells with incredible utility as well. No matter what Evocation Wizards may tell you, you cannot simply Fireball your way through every problem you come across.

Sometimes you need a spell that disables or blinds your foes, so you can complete an objective. It’s much easier to steal an item if nobody, but you can see, after all. I’m looking at my favorite spells in Baldur's Gate 3 today.

I’ve broken them down into tiers based on how useful and powerful they are in a broad, general sense. While we won’t talk about what every spell does, I’ll explain why they are in each tier.

What are the best spells in Baldur's Gate 3?

1) S-Tier

Eldritch Blast

Magic Missle

Pass Without Trace

Armor of Agathys

Sleep

Healing Word

Chill Touch

Guidance

Friends

Hex

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Faerie Fire

Hunter’s Mark

Flaming Sphere

Scorching Ray

Darkness

Cloud of Daggers

Hold Person

These are the most useful spells in the game (Image via Larian Studios)

S-Tier spells in Baldur's Gate 3 are the cream of the crop. They’re useful in such a wide variety of situations for spellcasters. They aren’t necessarily the hardest-hitting combat abilities but are the ones that have the most utility. Magic Missile is a given, as is the mighty Eldritch Blast. Healing Word is also an incredibly useful support spell.

There are also control spells like Sleep, Darkness, and Hold Person. You can’t forget Pass Without Trace either, which masks the movements of you and your companions. You don’t always need to obliterate foes with fireballs, and this list shows just how many options you have.

2) A-Tier

Invisibility

Misty Step

Shillelagh

Spike Growth

Mirror Image

Shocking Grasp

Fireball

Moonbeam

Aid

Dancing Lights

Chromatic Orb

Hellish Rebuke

Thorn Whip

Shield of Faith

Jump

Inflict Wounds

Web

Mage Hand

Prayer of Healing

Ray of Frost

Bane

Minor Illusion

They may not be as useful as S-Tier, but they're not to be underestimated (Image via Larian Studios)

For Baldur's Gate 3’s A-Tier spells, they’re slightly less powerful than their S-Tier brethren. However, these are all abilities that other classes are going to love. Web is one of my all-time favorites in Dungeons & Dragons, especially when combined with grease and fireball.

You have Invisibility and Minor Illusion for trickery and stealth and the mighty power of Thorn Whip and Hellish Rebuke. Mage Hand might not be A-tier worthy, but I’m a fan of it as it stands right now. There is a lot of usefulness in this catalog of Baldur's Gate 3 abilities.

3) B-Tier

Heat Metal

False Life

Cure Wounds

Fire Bolt

Protection from Evil & Good

Lesser Restoration

Silence

Burning Hands

Ray of Enfeeblement

Longstrider

Guiding Bolt

Blade Ward

Thaumaturgy

Darkvision

Find Familiar

Command

Mage Armor

Find Familiar

Blur

Shatter

Melf’s Acid Arrow

Grease

Ensnaring Strike

Resistance

Sacred Flame

The B-Tier options are still good, if not restrictive (Image via Larian Studios)

The B-Tier picks in Baldur's Gate 3 aren’t bad, per se’. When we get to this point, these are more limited in their use and scope. For example, you don’t need Darkvision as often as you’d think. If you aren’t using a familiar, why would you want Find Familiar?

When you’re dealing with Druids, you have less for Heat Metal, as another example. These are solid spells, but they’re far from useful in every situation. Protection from Evil & Good is another example - it’s worth knowing, but not everything is good or evil.

4) C-Tier

Hail of Thorns

Poison Spray

Enhance Ability

Color Spray

Expeditious Retreat

Searing Smite

Feather Fall

True Strike

Sometimes, you just need to jump off a cliff - that's when Feather Fall is useful (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 has an enormous catalog of spells, thanks to Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition. Many of these have been around for years before that. When it comes to the C-Tier options, they’re even more restrictive than the A and B-tier options. Again, they aren’t terrible, but moment-to-moment usefulness feels incredibly sparse.

5) D-Tier

Enlarge/Reduce

Speak with Animals

Detect Thoughts

Blindness

Disguise Self

True Strike

Animal Friendship

Ray of Sickness

Witch Bolt

Charm Person

Crown of Madness

Goodberry

Arms of Hadar

By the time you have spare slots for these spells as a high-level character, they really aren’t worth having. Some of them feel more like role-play abilities, which isn’t a bad thing. I can’t think of a moment in Baldur's Gate 3 where I was grateful for a Speak with Animals cast. I’ve had moments in the tabletop version where these came in handy, sure.

Of course, there will be moments when every spell on this list could be used. Just because I rank them lower doesn’t mean these Baldur's Gate 3 abilities are useless. Consider what you’re trying to do, and make the right pick for your needs as a caster.