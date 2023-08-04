Baldur's Gate 3: How to get the Shiny Chest in Druid Grove

The Shiny Chest in Baldur's Gate 3 is just one of the many hidden stuff within the RPG sequel. Players who have a penchant for rummaging through every corner of the game may have already stumbled upon this item. With how it is situated in the game, it seems impossible to get it. However, players have found a way to reach this Shiny Chest.

Those who are new to Baldur’s Gate 3 and want to get this seemingly unreachable chest can check out this guide.

Steps to obtain the Druid Grove Shiny Chest in Baldur's Gate 3

Get access to a Shiny Key in Baldur's Gate 3

You need to get the key first. (Image via Larian Studios)

This Shiny Chest is located on a pillar upon arriving in Druid Grove in Baldur's Gate 3. As mentioned, getting this chest is a bit tricky and you have to think of a way to do so. It is also worth noting that this treasure chest is locked and requires a key to open it.

Thankfully, you need not look that far to search for that Shiny Key, as it can be found in Topaz’s nest at the Druid Circle. For those unaware, Topaz is a bird that has a nest filled with gold alongside that key.

However, fetching the Shiny Key from the nest is not that easy. Getting caught will result in being tagged as a thief by both Topaz and the rest of the Druids within that area of Baldur’s Gate 3.

To obtain the key without getting caught, you can either use the Speak with Animals spell or the Stealth skill. Baldur’s Gate 3 players prefer the latter since it’s simpler compared to the former. Using the Stealth skill, you just have to wait for Topaz to look away and get the key (including the gold) from the bird’s nest.

Approach the Shiny Chest in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now that you have the Shiny Key, it is time to get that Druid Grove Shiny Chest in Baldur's Gate 3. There are several ways to do so. You can jump from the top, though this is like having a death wish if you don’t have a healer in your party.

Next is performing the Misty Step, which is a level two spell in Baldur's Gate 3, where you will be enveloped in a silver mist and teleported to an area that is visible to you.

The next option is using a throw item known as the Void Bulb. You have to be at the Sacred Pool level before hitting the Shiny Chest with it. Per its description, this throw item creates a force that pulls in all nearby unfixed items.

Mage Hand will also come in handy in getting that Shiny Chest in Baldur’s Gate 3. This spell creates a spectral that can interact with objects. Druids can also use their Wild Shape feature and turn themselves into a Giant Badger to burrow their way to the chest. Opening the chest will give you 24 Gold, a Basic Magic Scroll, and a Bloodstone.

And that concludes the guide to getting the Shiny Chest in Baldur's Gate 3.