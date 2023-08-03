Is it necessary to know Dungeons and Dragons for Baldur's Gate 3?

After years of development, Baldur's Gate 3 is finally out of Early Access and has been officially released. Fans of the long-awaited sequel can finally enjoy the full iteration of the game and explore this part of the Dungeons and Dragons lore. The game’s sheer size indicates that it will take you on one heck of a ride as you explore every nook and cranny of the Forgotten Realms. Those who are new to the game may be wondering if they need to have knowledge of DnD to understand the mechanics at play.

This article will attempt to answer that question and also expand on what you can expect in the full version of the franchise's third main installment.

Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 without any Dungeons and Dragons knowledge?

Baldur's Gate 3 is out on Windows (Image via Larian Studios)

As mentioned, Baldur’s Gate 3 prides itself on its massive interactive world. In line with this, Dungeons and Dragons elements are very much evident in this sequel. However, despite its ties to the tabletop RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3 cannot be considered a direct replica of it.

Another thing worth noting is that the game takes place 120 years after the events of the second title (Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn). That huge gap between the timelines of the two games suggests that there’s very little connection between them. Fans of the game franchise may recognize some familiar characters in the new game, but that would probably be the only factor bridging the two games.

Now, to answer the question as to whether a new player needs to know Dungeons and Dragons before playing Baldur’s Gate 3? It’s absolutely fine to jump right in if this is your first time playing the game.

Baldur's Gate 3 basics

Build a character from the ground up in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur’s Gate 3 features both single-player and co-op modes as you traverse the game’s vast world. You can also start Baldur's Gate 3 either as an origin character and learn about their colorful backstories or customize your own character from scratch.

The game also features interesting combat elements that complement its character creation feature. Baldur’s Gate 3 has over 600 spells and actions, as well as over 300 passive features. The game has a turn-based combat system based on the Fifth Edition rules of Dungeon and Dragons. This is reminiscent of Larian Studios’ other well-known titles - Divinity: Original Sin 1 and 2.

It was noted earlier that the game has an interactive world, which means that you can utilize the environment around you to your advantage. From letting huge rocks fall onto your enemies to pushing them off the edge of a cliff, Baldur’s Gate 3’s game environment can indeed be your friend.

Baldur's Gate 3's PC (Windows) version is already out. Its Mac and Xbox Series X/S ports will be rolled out on September 6.