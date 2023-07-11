With just weeks away from being officially released, Baldur's Gate 3's early access provided its fanbase with what to expect from its full version. One of which is the game’s character classes. Among these classes, the Druid is a popular choice among players, specifically its Circle of the Moon subclass. This allows players to turn their Druids into polar bear that packs a wallop.

The recent Panel From Hell presentation for Baldur's Gate 3 hyped the game’s player base and piqued the interest of those new to the game. The latter might fancy this subclass of the Druid and might be musing on how to build one. To that end, let’s get on with it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 bear build

Circle of the Moon is the way to do it

You don't want to mess with this fellow. (Credits: Larian Studios)

As of late, Druids in Baldur’s Gate 3 has a couple of subclasses you can choose from, provided that you’ve reached level 2. The first one’s the Circle of the Land, which allows you to have an additional Cantrip (basic Spells) and replenish some Spells.

The Circle of the Moon is the second Druid subclass in Baldur's Gate 3, and this is our main focus, as this will start your bear build in the upcoming game. It is a Wild Shape-centric subclass of the Druid, allowing you to utilize it as a Bonus Action during battle.

The highlight of this Druid subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 is that it will enable you to transform into a Polar Bear. A couple of this Wild Shape’s best attributes is that by the time you change into a polar bear, you can goad (inducing enemies to attack you) baddies during battle alongside 30 hit points (HP).

Now that you already have an idea of how tanky this build can get, it’s time to choose which race would best fit to be your Druid.

Best picks as Druid in Baldur's Gate 3

Several suggestions exist on which race to choose as your Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3. Human as a Druid is a good choice as it allows you to obtain 16 in Dexterity, Constitution, and Wisdom. The Wood Elf is another way to do it, enabling you to get +1 Wisdom and +2 in Dexterity.

Another race suitable for the Druid bear/Circle of the Moon build in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Gold Dwarf. Like the Wood Elf, it also adds +1 to Wisdom. It also gives +2 to Constitution, increasing your HP while you’re not in bear form.

It is also worth noting that a Druid’s primary ability in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Wisdom since this attribute increases the efficacy of your Spells while facing enemies.

The Circle of the Moon subclass is one of the top choices in Baldur's Gate 3's early access since you can still maintain Concentration even if you cannot cast Spells while in bear form.

Now that you already know how to get a bear build in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re all prepped up to crush enemies when the RPG title releases on August 3 for PC and September 6 for PlayStation 5. As of writing, Larian Studios is yet to announce a definite date for an Xbox Series X/S release for Baldur's Gate 3

