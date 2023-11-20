Genshin Impact 4.3 Navia buffs: Elemental skill, burst, artifacts, and other changes leaked

One of the most anticipated playable units for Genshin Impact 4.3, Navia, seems to have undergone a few changes in her damage numbers. The President of the Spina di Rosula packs a solid punch by wielding the niche Geo element. From recent footage based on several leakers, the community got an idea of her kit, animations, and a lot more.

However, recent leaks suggest her elemental skill will be undergoing a major buff in damage numbers, alongside a slight nerf in her burst. This article will list the possible changes inbound for v4.3, alongside a buff to the new Geo artifact stats.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the leaks by Hakushin, a reliable leak database by CN leakers. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

All changes leaked for Navia's elemental skill and burst in Genshin Impact

Navia's elemental skill and burst call for raw damage output on enemies, where players will see unique animations via umbrella/gun. Based on Hakushin's leaks, here are the changes made to Navia's elemental skill:

Rosula Shardshot base damage increased from 553% to 710.6%.

Surging Blade damage damage increased from 60.5% to 64.8%.

Expand Tweet

Rosula Shardshot is a burst damage output from Navia, triggered after a Crystallize reaction. The Surging Blade is the Ousia-aligned damage that occurs after firing her umbrella gun.

Here's a quick list of the changes made to Navia's elemental burst:

Skill damage has been reduced from 136.8% to 135.4%.

Fire Support damage has been reduced from 87.1% to 77.7%.

According to a few players in the beta test, it seems Navia's skill has been buffed to 130k from 100k per rotation.

Geo artifact buff for Genshin Impact 4.3

The Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods is going to be the new artifact set in Genshin Impact 4.3. It grants 18% ATK stat with 2-set pieces, alongside the following perk with four pieces:

"After using an Elemental Skill, gain a 16% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s. While under a shield granted by the Crystallize reaction, the above effect will be increased by 150%, and this additional increase disappears 1s after that shield is lost."

Leaks hint at an increase in numbers for the four-set perk, where the Geo damage bonus after using an elemental skill has been increased from 16% to 20%. Due to this, the total Geo damage bonus while being shielded will increase to a maximum of 50%.