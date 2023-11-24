Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream date, time, and announcement leaks

Genshin Impact 4.3 is far from going live. Players are still farming the newly released Erinnyes region in the current update, accumulating Primogems, ascension materials, and more. The characters releasing with the next update include Navia and Chevreuse, two prominent personalities in the Hydro nation. Hence, players are excited about the livestream tied to the patch.

Genshin Impact livestreams can be considered an offline event solely due to the sheer hype and rewards surrounding them. Everyone can expect HoYoverse to hold the special program for 4.3 on December 8, 2023, a couple of weeks before the 4.3 update. However, it should be noted that these streams can get delayed, with the 4.2 livestream being a prime example.

Disclaimer: Some information this article mentions is based on leaks subject to change.

Livestream date and time for Genshin Impact 4.3

As per HoYoverse's monthly schedules, the upcoming Genshin Impact special program for 4.3 will occur on December 8, 2023. Since the release date for the update is on December 20, the livestream will be scheduled on a Friday, at least two weeks before the patch's launch.

Here is a list of livestream times based on significant regions:

1) American timezones

Hawaii Standard Time: 2 am

2 am Alaska Standard Time: 3 am

3 am Pacific Standard Time: 4 am

4 am Mountain Time: 5 am

5 am Central Time: 6 am

6 am Eastern Time: 7 am

2) European timezones

Western European Time: 12 pm

12 pm Central European Time: 1 pm

1 pm Eastern European Time: 2 pm

3) Asian timezones

India Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time: 9 pm

4) Oceanic timezones

Australian Western Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: 8:45 pm

8:45 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 11 pm

11 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1 am

All expected major announcements from Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream

The following is scheduled to be revealed in the upcoming livestream for version 4.3, according to Genshin_Intel:

Navia and Ayaka in the first phase, alongside Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya in the second half.

Two new artifact sets.

Film Festival flagship event featuring in-game characters.

Beetle Battle.

Lost riches, new seelie rerun.

Liben rerun.

Artifact load-out and leveling quality of life.

Fontaine teapot.

Chiori debuts in the game.

Additional details will be revealed in the livestream.