There have been several leaks in the last few weeks sharing details about the potential banners in Genshin Impact 4.3. It is widely believed that the officials will release Navia and Chevreuse as playable units in this update. Several leaks from fairly reliable sources have also hinted at another Archon rerun banner. It was previously speculated that Itto would return, but there seems to have been a change.

The latest leaks from Hutao Lover, a popular leaker on X (formerly Twitter), suggest that Ayaka will likely replace the One and Oni from Inazuma. Genshin Impact players can find more details about the version 4.3 banners in this article. But note that they are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.3 banner leaks: Navia, Chevreuse, Raiden Shogun, and more

According to leaks from Hutao Lover, the banner lineup for the Genshin Impact 4.3 update seems to have been slightly changed. In the early leaks, it was hinted that Itto would likely get his third rerun. However, the new info suggests that he will be replaced by Kamisato Ayaka, who could also get her third rerun banner.

Based on the leaks currently available, here is a list of all the 5-star characters that are expected to get a banner in version 4.3:

Navia (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Albedo (5-Geo)

(5-Geo) Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo)

The version 4.3 update will go live on December 20, 2023, but the exact order of the banners is currently unknown. In any case, apart from the aforementioned 5-star units, the officials are also expected to release a new 4-star unit from Fontaine, namely Chevreuse.

A couple of months ago, a notable leaker known as Stepleaker shared some details about Chevreuse and her potential release update. According to them, she will likely be released in version 4.3. Unfortunately, Chevreuse has yet to appear in the game, so there are no official images of her. At any rate, the leaks state that she is a 4-star unit and supposedly uses a Polearm as her weapon.

Additionally, some rumors suggest Chevreuse is a Pyro vision holder. There is currently no info about her kit and gameplay, but the Genshin Impact 4.3 beta will begin soon, so travelers can expect some leaks very soon. HoYoverse is also expected to drip market Navia and Chevreuse in a few days.