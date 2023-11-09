Genshin Impact Chevreuse gameplay: Abilities, animations, and other leaks

Chevreuse is one of the two main characters scheduled to be released with Genshin Impact's 4.3 update. Despite her absence in the Archon quest, the Captain of Fontaine's law enforcement is a reputed personality in the nation of Hydro. Since her reveal via HoYoverse's official drip marketing, details on her abilities and other talents have emerged regularly.

Chevreuse will be a Pyro 4-star character in the next update of Genshin Impact, wielding a Polearm as her weapon. Her kit seems to be a crossover between a DPS character and a healing support. Readers will find additional details on her abilities and gameplay leaks below.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by Dimbreath and other data miners. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Chevreuse gameplay leaks for Genshin Impact 4.3

Chevreuse's gameplay leaks showcase the character's idle animations, elemental skill, and burst. As teased via her drip marketing, she holds a longneck Rifle, an essential part of her kit. The following post includes the entire footage of her skills.

Between her two idle animations, Chevreuse is shown enjoying fast food and checking her longneck Rifle in the other. This particular Rifle can be seen twice in the footage, where she launches huge bursts of damage via her elemental skill and burst.

Chevreuse ability leaks for Genshin Impact 4.3

Here is a summary of Chevreuse's abilities based on the leaks, followed by the actual data-mined information:

Normal attacks: Performs a regular 4-combo attack.

Performs a regular 4-combo attack. Elemental skill: Long press will allow Chevreuse to enter an "aiming mode." Here, her bullets will deal increased damage in an AOE. Shooting a bullet using this skill will also heal the active character based on Chevreuse's maximum HP.

Long press will allow Chevreuse to enter an "aiming mode." Here, her bullets will deal increased damage in an AOE. Shooting a bullet using this skill will also heal the active character based on Chevreuse's maximum HP. Elemental burst: Throws a grenade that splits and damages within an AOE.

Throws a grenade that splits and damages within an AOE. Talent 1: With at least one Pyro and Electro ally in the team, Chevreuse debuffs a target that will receive increased Pyro or Electro damage.

With at least one Pyro and Electro ally in the team, Chevreuse debuffs a target that will receive increased Pyro or Electro damage. Talent 2: When a skill gets enhanced, it grants bonus HP. Every 1000 points to HP will increase 1% of Pyro and Electro character's damage. The maximum increase can be 40%.

Genshin Impact 4.3 is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2023.

