Genshin Impact Chevreuse leak describes potential kit and other details

With Genshin Impact 4.2 update closing in, new leaks have started circulating in the community again. Reliable sources have shared new information about Chevreuse, an upcoming 4-star character that is scheduled to debut in future updates. Old leaks called her "Sertice," but recent ones have started referring to her as Chevreuse.

These have claimed that she will be a Pyro Polearm user who can reduce Electro and Pyro RES. More detalis about her potential kit will be briefly covered in the article below.

Genshin Impact 4.3: Chevreuse potential kit leaked and more

Genshin Impact players who follow relevant leakers may already be aware that Chevreuse is rumored to debut in version 4.3 banners. Insider Uncle SH has leaked new details, throwing new light on her and her potential kit.

She is claimed to be a 4-star Pyro unit who will use polearm weapons, and her kit is rumored to revolve around shredding Pyro & Electro RES on enemies. The leaks suggest that she can reduce the resistance by 40%.

If true, she will become the highest debuffer in Genshin Impact. Additionally, Uncle SH has also mentioned Overload to be a part of her kit, again making her the first unit to do so.

Expand Tweet

HutaoLoverGI is another reliable source that has leaked more about Chevreuse and Genshin Impact 4.3 banners. Here is a quick overview:

Navia (5-Star, Geo Claymore)

(5-Star, Geo Claymore) Chevreuse (4-Star, Pyro Polearm)

(4-Star, Pyro Polearm) Arataki Itto (5-Star, Geo Claymore)

(5-Star, Geo Claymore) Albedo (5-Star, Geo Sword)

(5-Star, Geo Sword) Raiden Shogun (5-Star, Geo Polearm)

Do keep in mind that all this information is currently flagged as questionnable leaks by the community. Hence, players are advised to take this with a grain of salt.

Everything known about Genshin Impact's Chevreuse so far

Chevreuse frequently visits the blacksmith (Image via HoYoverse)

In the official version, players can find small crumbs about Chevreuse from playable character and NPC (non-playable character) dialogs. It was NPC Riqueti who revealed that Chevreuse is the current captain of Special Security and Surveillance Patrol.

Wriothesley's voicelines state that after being attended to by the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol, the majority of prisoners appear to have acquired a renewed respect for the law. Chevreuse is a vital member of that team as a captain. According to Freminet, she is a frequent customer of Beaumont Workshop, and always buys the most expensive and advanced components for her musket.

Although it has been claimed that she will be a polearm user, there is a possiblity to see her wield a musket (similar to Mika using crossbow) through her abilities.