Genshin Impact 4.3 banners: Navia, Chevreuse, Raiden Shogun, and rerun leaks

With the current 4.1 update of Genshin Impact in the second phase, the community seems to have information on characters almost two phases ahead. Since it is known that the Hydro Archon will be making her presence known in the upcoming patch, players are already looking far into the future. Thankfully, multiple leakers and data miners help the cause, allowing the community to save up for their favorite characters.

As things stand right now, it seems that the v4.3 banners will feature two new characters alongside three reruns from previous updates. Navia and Chevreuse will be the new characters in the patch, with Raiden Shogun, Arataki Itto, and Albedo getting featured as reruns.

While players might be familiar with Navia through Fontaine's Archon quest, there still isn't much information on Chevreuse as a character, apart from the fact that she is the current captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol in the underwater prison. Players can look for Freminet and Wriothesley's voice lines about Chevreuse for more lore pieces.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Major character leaks reveal upcoming banners in Genshin Impact 4.3

Genshin Impact 4.3 will be another step forward towards the Fontaine arc, with the main story expected to conclude within the next couple of updates. Players worldwide have received the overall Fontaine patch rather well, with a few complaints here and there. However, the most exciting factor has been the new characters and the kits they brought in.

Similarly, a recent confirmation from leakers hints at two new characters from Fontaine, including Navia and Chevreuse. As mentioned, while Navia is a known face among many in the community, Chevreuse has yet to officially appear in the game. The following post from a reputed leaker, HuTaoLoverGI, confirms the upcoming characters in v4.3.

Expand Tweet

Like most leaks ahead of official releases, the order of each banner remains unknown. Navia is most likely going to be a Geo-elemental Claymore wielder, as hinted in the game and via her character model. Albedo and Arataki Itto's arrival in the same patch will make for a solid Geo line-up, allowing players to pick the needed units.

Expand Tweet

Amidst all that, players will also be keeping their eyes on one of the most-desired units, Raiden Shogun, alongside the possible surprise element, Chevreuse. Genshin Impact 4.3 is expected to be released on December 20, 2023.