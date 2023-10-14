Genshin Impact 4.3 - 4.8 banner schedule leaks: Clorinde, Chiori, Arlecchino, and other releases

Genshin Impact 4.3 to 4.8's banner schedule has apparently been leaked. Several different rumors unveil the potential new characters debuting in these upcoming patches. It is worth noting that this article won't cover all possible reruns since that information isn't available at the moment. Only new units and a few reruns will be discussed in the following leaks.

Note that there is no guarantee that this banner schedule is accurate. The following information is a compilation of various leaks, so it's possible that some parts could be true while others are false. However, they are worth checking them out on the off-chance that they're accurate.

Genshin Impact 4.3 banner schedule, based on the current leaks

According to Uncle Chicken, Genshin Impact 4.3 is set to feature the following banners in no particular order:

Navia

Itto

Raiden Shogun

Albedo

Navia is a brand-new 5-star Geo Claymore user that players should already be familiar with since she played an important role in the Fontaine Archon Quests. Not much is known about her kit. Her Elemental Skill references Crystallize and has both a press and hold variant, while her Elemental Burst supposedly has a cannon.

Genshin Impact 4.4 banner rumors

There are some complications regarding the rumored 4.4 banners. The above leak discusses how Madame Ping, Xiao, Ganyu, and Shenhe will all apparently be summonable in that update. However, other old rumors suggest that Cloud Retainer was going to be pullable in that patch.

There is a lot of conflicting information about whether it's Madame Ping or Cloud Retainer who will be the new 5-star character in Version 4.4. Travelers must be patient until further confirmation is provided.

Lion Dance Boy was also rumored to be pullable in this update, but he's just known as a 4-star unit.

Genshin Impact 4.5 to 4.8 5-star rumors

Expand Tweet

This leak shows off the latest rumors surrounding the supposed Genshin Impact 4.5 to 4.8 cycle. Here is a rundown in case this Tweet gets taken down:

Version 4.5: Chiori

Chiori Version 4.6: Arlecchino

Arlecchino Version 4.7: Clorinde

Clorinde Version 4.8: Emilie

They're all apparently 5-star characters. Nothing is known about their kits at present. This shouldn't be surprising, given how far away their supposed releases are. Additionally, this leak is also interesting since it seems to imply that the Fontaine updates extend all the way to Genshin Impact 4.8.

Chevreuse is apparently a 4-star Pyro Polearm user who will debut in Version 4.3. Similarly, Sigewinne is a 4-star Hydro Bow user who is apparently planned to be in either Version 4.5 or 4.6. Other characters with an unknown release version in the 4.x updates include the following:

Dahlia

Mummy Girl

Prison Girl

Units like Skirk, Guizhong, Dottore, and Alice are not known to be playable in the Fontaine patches. While much of the future can seem uncertain, there are still plenty of leaks to uncover here. Do note that this article was written during Version 4.1.

Furina and Charlotte were known to be new characters in 4.2. Anything after that remains to be seen, as there aren't any gameplay leaks for Versions 4.3 onward. Remember, all details unveiled in these rumors are subject to change, although it could be months until some banners are confirmed or de-confirmed.

Poll : Is Arlecchino the character you're most hyped to see become playable from the current leaks? Yes No 58 votes