Genshin Impact 5.0 to 5.3 banner schedule leaks

There's still some time left until Natlan is released in Genshin Impact. That said, new leaks from reliable sources, such as hxg_diluc, have shared the banner schedule for the first few updates of the Pyro region. Luckily, the names of the upcoming characters have also been officially confirmed in the new Natlan trailer titled Ignition Teaser: A Name Forged in Flames.

This article will cover the official and leaked Natlan banner schedule from version 5.0 to version 5.3.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 5.0 to 5.3 banners leaked

Version 5.0

Listed below are all the characters who will be featured in the upcoming version 5.0 banners:

Phase I (August 28, 2024)

Mualani (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Kazuha (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Kachina (4-star Geo)

(4-star Geo) Bennett (4-star Pyro)

(4-star Pyro) Xinyan (4-star Pyro)

Phase II (September 17, 2024)

Kinich (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)

The first half will feature Mualani and Kachina from Natlan. The former is a 5-star Hydro unit that uses a Catalyst and the latter is a 4-star Geo unit equipped with a Polearm. Luckily, Travelers can also obtain a free copy of Kachina by completing the Natlan Archon Quest. Furthermore, Kazuha will return for his fourth rerun.

Meanwhile, Kinich will be released in the second half of the first Natlan update. He is a 5-star Dendro unit that uses a Claymore. Additionally, Raiden Shogun will be featured alongside the Huitzlan Saurian Hunter.

Here's a list of all the 5-star weapons that will receive a huge drop-rate boost in Genshin Impact 5.0:

Phase I: Surf's Up (5-star Catalyst), Freedom-Sworn (5-star Sword)

Surf's Up (5-star Catalyst), Freedom-Sworn (5-star Sword) Phase II: Fang of the Mountain King (5-star Claymore), Engulfing Lightning (5-star Polearm)

Surf's Up is a new Catalyst that is also Mualani's signature weapon and Fang of the Mountain King is Kinich's signature Claymore.

Version 5.1

Here's a list of all the upcoming characters rumored to be in Genshin Impact 5.1, according to leaks via @genshinmains_ on X:

Phase I (October 9, 2024)

Xilonen (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Chiori (5-star Geo)

Phase II (October 29, 2024)

Nahida (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Hu Tao (5-star Pyro)

It is speculated that version 5.1, expected to go live on October 9, 2024, will only release one new character, Xilonen. The official Natlan trailer and teasers have confirmed that she has a Geo Vision in the game.

Unfortunately, the developers haven't revealed the character's rarity, but leaks suggest that Xilonen will be a 5-star unit.

Version 5.2

Chasca (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 5.2 is expected to be released on November 20, 2024. According to more leaks via Foul, it is speculated that Chasca will debut in the update. The Natlan teasers and trailer have confirmed that she is an Anemo character and will play a big role in the Archon Quest. She is rumored to be a 5-star unit that uses a Bow.

Foul is one of the most trusted sources in the community, so the information is safe to consider credible.

Version 5.3

According to Foul, Mavuika will likely debut in Genshin Impact 5.3. She was also seen using a Claymore in the recent 5.0 trailer, so it is likely to be her weapon of choice as well. Furthermore, during the livestream, the developers revealed that Mavuika is the Pyro Archon and the Natlan Archon Quest will conclude in version 5.3. So it would make sense for her to be released in this version.

That said, the character banner releases are still only leaks, and readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

