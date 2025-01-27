Genshin Impact 5.4 Primogems count and total pulls estimation

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update is set to be released on February 12, 2025, bringing in exciting new content and characters for players to explore and immerse themselves in. The update will introduce Yumemizuki Mizuki, a 5-star Anemo character from Inazuma, alongside other gameplay features, including an Inazuma-themed event.

Players can look forward to new quests, events, and other activities to accumulate Primogems and obtain their favorite characters or weapons in Genshin Impact. This article will discuss the estimated amount of Primogems that players can obtain along with their respective sources from the Genshin Impact 5.4 update.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculation that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Total Estimate Primogem count in Genshin Impact 5.4

According to @_hiragara_, who originally shared this information on their X account, it appears that without spending any real money, players can expect to get around 57 pulls in the Genshin Impact 5.4 update. However, those who do spend money in the game can expect to get between 25-30 extra pulls.

Here is a breakdown of the total Primogems available in version 5.4 along with their respective sources:

Daily Commissions: 2,520 Primogems

2,520 Primogems Quests: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Spiral Abyss: 1,600 Primogems

1,600 Primogems Imaginarium Theater: 800 Primogems

800 Primogems Trial Character: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Intertwined Fate: 5 Fates (800 Primogems)

5 Fates (800 Primogems) Acquaint Fate: 10 Fates (1,600 Primogems)

10 Fates (1,600 Primogems) Events: 2,420 Primogems

2,420 Primogems Update Rewards: 600 Primogems

600 Primogems Livestream Codes: 300 Primogems

300 Primogems Redemption Codes: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Welkin Moon (30 days): 3,780 Primogems

3,780 Primogems Battle Pass (maximum rewards): 1,320 Primogems

According to the estimation above, Free-to-Play (F2P) players can earn a total of 9,250 Primogems in the Genshin Impact 5.4 update, which equals a total of 57 pulls on the exclusive limited-time banners. As mentioned earlier, players who spend money in the game, like purchasing the Welkin Moon and the Battle Pass can earn a higher number of Primogems.

Players who purchase the Welkin Moon will earn 13,030 Primogems, which would allow them around 81 pulls on the exclusive banners. However, those who invest in both the Welkin Moon and the Battle Pass will accumulate 14,350 Primogems, providing an estimated 89 pulls on the limited-time banners.

While this information comes from a trusted source known for sharing similar data for previous versions, players are encouraged to wait for the official release of the 5.4 update to confirm the actual number of Primogems available.

