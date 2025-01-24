Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream summary: Characters, banner schedule, events, codes, and more

The Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream revealed a ton of exciting new stuff that Travelers can look forward to. This includes the upcoming new character from Inazuma, Event Wishes, weapons, limited events, story content, and livestream codes.

The officials also showcased some of the new QoL changes that will be implemented in the version 5.4 update, such as Training Guide material enhancement and the Character List optimizations.

This article will provide a summary of the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream.

Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream overview: Banners, characters, livestream codes, events, and more

New character showcase

Mizuki is a new Anemo character (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 5.4 will release only one new character named Yumemizuki Mizuki. She is a 5-star unit from Inazuma that uses a Catalyst. The officials showcase Mizuki's gameplay during the livestream, revealing that she is a pretty amazing unit that excels in dealing AoE Anemo DMG and supporting other characters.

New weapons

Sunny Morning Sleep-In (Image via HoYoverse)

A new 5-star Catalyst named Sunny Morning Sleep-In will also be released in Genshin Impact 5.4. It is Mizuki's signature weapon and will be available in the first phase. Furthermore, a new 4-star event weapon called Tamayuratei no Ohanashi can be obtained by participating in the flagship event.

Banners

Here is a list of all the characters who will be featured on the Event Wishes in Version 5.4:

Phase I - February 12, 2025

Yumemizuki Mizuki (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Sigewinne (5-star Hydro)

Phase II - March 4, 2025

Furina (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Wriothesley (5-star Cryo)

Yumemizuki Mizuki will debut in the first phase and will be featured alongside Sigewinne. It is also important to note that Mizuki will be added to the Standard Wish after the version 5.5 update, making her the first 5-star character from Inazuma to be included in the permanent banner.

Meanwhile, the second half will feature Furina and Wriothesley's rerun banners. Each banner will last only three weeks, giving enough time to everyone to pull for their favorite characters.

Listed below are all the weapons that will be on the weapon banners:

Phase I - February 12, 2025

Sunny Morning Sleep-In (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Silvershower Heartstrings (5-star Bow)

Phase II - March 4, 2025

Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Cashflow Supervision (5-star Catalyst)

The signature weapons of all the featured 5-star characters will be on rate up.

Livestream codes

Livestream code rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the codes revealed during the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream:

GISpecialProgram54 - Primogem x300, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

- Primogem x300, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 Mizuki0212Mizuki - Primogem x100, Hero's Wit x5

- Primogem x100, Hero's Wit x5 AisaBathhouse - Primogem x100, Mora x50,000

The livestream codes will expire on January 26, 2025, at 11 pm (UTC-5), so redeeming them as soon as possible is recommended. Once redeemed, the freebies can be collected from the in-game mailbox.

New Story Quest

Mizuki's Story Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Mizuki's Story Quest titled Tapirus Somniator will be permanently added after the version 5.4 update. Travelers can also obtain extra rewards, such as Primogems and level-up materials, by completing it within the time limit. This will also help players learn more about Mizuki.

Events

Listed below are all the new events in Genshin Impact 5.4:

Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter

Realm of Tempered Valor

Invasive Fish Wrangler

Reel Ad-Venture

Ley Line Overflow

Enchanted Tales of the Mikawa Festival is the flagship event of version 5.4 and will be held in Inazuma. During the events, Travelers will get to meet several characters from the Land of Eternity, including the Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko. Players can also get a new 4-star weapon by participating in the event.

The remaining events are minor ones that will give Primogems and other in-game items.

Genius Invokation TCG update

TCG optimizations (Image via HoYoverse)

Automatic Artistry will return in the Heated Battle Mode of the Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact 5.4. Travelers will now also be able to exit a match if they are losing and have a fresh start. Furthermore, new character and monster cards will be added to the game.

Other optimizations

In-game optimizations in version 5.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the in-game optimizations revealed during the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream:

Character enhancement process optimized - Farming materials made easier.

Character List menu optimized - Filtering and locating characters will be easier.

Weapon filter update - Stats filter and refinement process.

Serenitea Pot optimization - Allows contact with Tubby quickly anywhere in the realm.

Character Story Quest optimization - Keys are no longer needed to unlock a Story Quest.

This concludes the brief overview of the livestream.

