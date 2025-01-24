Genshin Impact 5.4 banners: New character, reruns, and weapons

HoYoverse has officially confirmed the banners for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.4 update. The new version will only feature one new 5-star character named Mizuk, an Anemo character from Inazuma. Meanwhile, the remaining three will be rerun banners. Luckily, they are some of the popular characters in the game, and players have been waiting for their rerun banners for a long time.

Furthermore, a new weapon will be featured on the weapon banner. This article will cover all the characters and weapons that will be available on the Genshin Impact 5.4 banners.

Genshin Impact 5.4 character and weapon banners

Phase I - February 12, 2025

Mizuki and Sigewinne are in the first phase (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase of version 5.4 will begin on February 12, 2025. Here are all the 5-star characters who will be featured on the banners:

Yumemizuki Mizuki (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Sigewinne (5-star Hydro)

Mizuki will debut in the first half of the new version. It is worth adding that the fresh Anemo character will also be added to the Standard banner after the version 5.5 update. Furthermore, Sigewinne will get her first rerun banner in the new version.

The following are the items that will be available on the weapon banner:

Sunny Morning Sleep-In (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Silvershower Heartstrings (5-star Bow)

A 5-star Catalyst called Sunny Morning Sleep-In will be available during the first phase banner. It is also Mizuki's signature weapon. These banners will last three weeks so there's enough time to pull for the characters and weapons.

Phase II - March 4, 2025

Furina and Wriothesley will get banners in the second half (Image via HoYoverse)

The second half of version 5.4 will begin on March 4, 2025. Listed below are the featured 5-star characters on the event banners:

Furina (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Wriothesley (5-star Cryo)

Furina will return for her second rerun banner in the second half of the upcoming update. Travelers can also look forward to Wriothesley's long-awaited banner as he is set to get his first rerun in version 5.4.

The weapon banner in the new update will feature the following weapons:

Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Cashflow Supervision (5-star Catalyst)

Furina and Wriothesley's signature weapons will be available on the weapon banner. Both are pretty good weapons, so players can try their luck if they wish to.

