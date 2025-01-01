Genshin Impact Mizuki ascension materials

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Feb 20, 2025 11:12 GMT
Genshin Impact Mizuki ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact Mizuki ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse released a new Inazuma character named Mizuki in the Genshin Impact 5.4 update. She is a 5-star Anemo unit who wields a Catalyst. Those planning to summon her may be interested to learn about all the materials required to level up Mizuki and her talents.

In this article, we list all the materials required to max ascend Mizuki and level up her talents in Genshin Impact. Travelers can also find a guide on farming these items.

Genshin Impact Mizuki ascension and talent level-up materials

Here's a list of all the materials required to level up Mizuki in Genshin impact:

  • Old Handguard x18
  • Kageuchi Handguard x30
  • Famed Handguard x36
  • Sea Ganoderma x168
  • Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Sli­ver x1
  • Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Fragment x9
  • Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Chunk x9
  • Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Gemstone x6
  • Talisman of the Enigmatic Land x46
Listed below are all the materials reportedly required to level up all three of Mizuki's talents:

  • Old Handguard x18
  • Kageuchi Handguard x66
  • Famed Handguard x93
  • Teachings of Transience x9
  • Guide to Transience x63
  • Philosophies of Transience x114
  • Fading Candle x18
  • Crown of Insight x3

Where to farm all the Mizuki level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Old, Kageuchi, and Famed Handguard

Famed Handguard (Image via HoYoverse)
Famed Handguard (Image via HoYoverse)

Old Handguard and its higher rarities can be obtained by defeating the Nobushi enemies commonly found in Inazuma. These items are also available in the in-game shop and can be exchanged for Masterless Starglitter and Stardust.

Sea Ganoderma

Sea Ganoderma is a local specialty item in Inazuma. Other sources to obtain this item include one NPC shop (Obata) on Ritou Island and gardening in Serenitea Pot using the Orderly Meadow.

Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Sli­ver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstome

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)
Vayuda Turquoise Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone are ascension materials required by Anemo characters. Here is a list of bosses who drop these items:

  • Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network
  • Anemo Hypostasis
  • Icewind Suite - Dirge of Coppelia
  • Maguu Kenki
  • Setekh Wenut
  • Solitary Suanni
  • Stormterror Dvalin
  • Shouki no Kami, The Prodigal (Scaramouche weekly boss)

Talisman of the Enigmatic Land

Talisman of the Enigmatic Land (Image via HoYoverse)
Talisman of the Enigmatic Land (Image via HoYoverse)

Talisman of the Enigmatic Land is an ascension material that can be obtained by defeating the Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker boss in Natlan.

Fading Candle

Defeat The Knave to get Fading Candle (Image via HoYoverse)
Defeat The Knave to get Fading Candle (Image via HoYoverse)

Fading Candle is a talent level-up material that can be obtained by challenging The Knave weekly boss in Fontaine.

Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Transience

Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Transience (Image via HoYoverse)
Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Transience (Image via HoYoverse)

Teachings of Transience and its higher rarities can be farmed in the Violet Court domain in Inazuma only on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

