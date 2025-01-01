Genshin Impact Mizuki ascension materials

HoYoverse released a new Inazuma character named Mizuki in the Genshin Impact 5.4 update. She is a 5-star Anemo unit who wields a Catalyst. Those planning to summon her may be interested to learn about all the materials required to level up Mizuki and her talents.

In this article, we list all the materials required to max ascend Mizuki and level up her talents in Genshin Impact. Travelers can also find a guide on farming these items.

Genshin Impact Mizuki ascension and talent level-up materials

Here's a list of all the materials required to level up Mizuki in Genshin impact:

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchi Handguard x30

Famed Handguard x36

Sea Ganoderma x168

Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Sli­ver x1

Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Fragment x9

Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Chunk x9

Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Gemstone x6

Talisman of the Enigmatic Land x46

Listed below are all the materials reportedly required to level up all three of Mizuki's talents:

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchi Handguard x66

Famed Handguard x93

Teachings of Transience x9

Guide to Transience x63

Philosophies of Transience x114

Fading Candle x18

Crown of Insight x3

Where to farm all the Mizuki level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Old, Kageuchi, and Famed Handguard

Famed Handguard (Image via HoYoverse)

Old Handguard and its higher rarities can be obtained by defeating the Nobushi enemies commonly found in Inazuma. These items are also available in the in-game shop and can be exchanged for Masterless Starglitter and Stardust.

Sea Ganoderma

Sea Ganoderma is a local specialty item in Inazuma. Other sources to obtain this item include one NPC shop (Obata) on Ritou Island and gardening in Serenitea Pot using the Orderly Meadow.

Va­yu­da Tur­quoise Sli­ver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstome

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone are ascension materials required by Anemo characters. Here is a list of bosses who drop these items:

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

Anemo Hypostasis

Icewind Suite - Dirge of Coppelia

Maguu Kenki

Setekh Wenut

Solitary Suanni

Stormterror Dvalin

Shouki no Kami, The Prodigal (Scaramouche weekly boss)

Talisman of the Enigmatic Land

Talisman of the Enigmatic Land (Image via HoYoverse)

Talisman of the Enigmatic Land is an ascension material that can be obtained by defeating the Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker boss in Natlan.

Fading Candle

Defeat The Knave to get Fading Candle (Image via HoYoverse)

Fading Candle is a talent level-up material that can be obtained by challenging The Knave weekly boss in Fontaine.

Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Transience

Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Transience (Image via HoYoverse)

Teachings of Transience and its higher rarities can be farmed in the Violet Court domain in Inazuma only on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

