Genshin Impact Mizuki ascension materials

HoYoverse released a new Inazuma character named Mizuki in the Genshin Impact 5.4 update. She is a 5-star Anemo unit who wields a Catalyst. Those planning to summon her may be interested to learn about all the materials required to level up Mizuki and her talents.
In this article, we list all the materials required to max ascend Mizuki and level up her talents in Genshin Impact. Travelers can also find a guide on farming these items.
Genshin Impact Mizuki ascension and talent level-up materials
Here's a list of all the materials required to level up Mizuki in Genshin impact:
- Old Handguard x18
- Kageuchi Handguard x30
- Famed Handguard x36
- Sea Ganoderma x168
- Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x1
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x9
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x9
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6
- Talisman of the Enigmatic Land x46
Listed below are all the materials reportedly required to level up all three of Mizuki's talents:
- Old Handguard x18
- Kageuchi Handguard x66
- Famed Handguard x93
- Teachings of Transience x9
- Guide to Transience x63
- Philosophies of Transience x114
- Fading Candle x18
- Crown of Insight x3
Where to farm all the Mizuki level-up materials in Genshin Impact
Old, Kageuchi, and Famed Handguard
Old Handguard and its higher rarities can be obtained by defeating the Nobushi enemies commonly found in Inazuma. These items are also available in the in-game shop and can be exchanged for Masterless Starglitter and Stardust.
Sea Ganoderma
Sea Ganoderma is a local specialty item in Inazuma. Other sources to obtain this item include one NPC shop (Obata) on Ritou Island and gardening in Serenitea Pot using the Orderly Meadow.
Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstome
Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone are ascension materials required by Anemo characters. Here is a list of bosses who drop these items:
- Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network
- Anemo Hypostasis
- Icewind Suite - Dirge of Coppelia
- Maguu Kenki
- Setekh Wenut
- Solitary Suanni
- Stormterror Dvalin
- Shouki no Kami, The Prodigal (Scaramouche weekly boss)
Talisman of the Enigmatic Land
Talisman of the Enigmatic Land is an ascension material that can be obtained by defeating the Wayward Hermetic Spiritspeaker boss in Natlan.
Fading Candle
Fading Candle is a talent level-up material that can be obtained by challenging The Knave weekly boss in Fontaine.
Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Transience
Teachings of Transience and its higher rarities can be farmed in the Violet Court domain in Inazuma only on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
