Genshin Impact 5.4 banners leaked

Multiple recent leaks suggest that the Genshin Impact 5.4 update might release a new 5-star character from Inazuma named Mizuki. Interestingly, she is also rumored to be added to the permanent banner following her release. Furthermore, it is speculated that Travelers might also get a long-awaited rerun banner of the Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide, Wriothesley.

This article will briefly discuss leaks regarding the characters who are expected to be released and might get a rerun banner in the Genshin Impact 5.4 update.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 5.4 character and rerun banner leaked

First half - February 12, 2025

HoYoverse has officially confirmed that Genshin Impact 5.4 will release a new character named Yumemizuki Mizuki. She is an Anemo unit from Inazuma. It is speculated that she is also the only new character in the upcoming version 5.4. The beta leaks also suggest that Mizuki is likely a Catalyst user. Moreover, Full Stop Chan is a reliable source and they claim that Mizuki will likely be added to the Standard banner after version 5.4

According to leaks via Flying Flame and reshared by Team Mew, Wriothesley is expected to get his first rerun banner in this half. This would be a great opportunity for players to get him. HoYoverse has also confirmed that version 5.4 will go live on February 12, 2025, meaning Travelers can also look forward to Mizuki and Wriothesley's banner on this day.

It is worth adding that Mizuki is one of the seven character silhouettes that was revealed in version 5.3 livestream.

Second half - March 4, 2025

The leak from Flying Flame also hints at rerun banners of two Hydro characters from Fontaine, namely Sigewinne and Furina. Assuming the leak is true, this could be the former's first rerun and the second for the latter. Sigewinne is a decent unit and players can go for her if they missed her last banner. Meanwhile, Furina is one of the best supports in the game and can fit into virtually any team.

Based on the game's update schedule, Travelers can expect Furina and Sigewinne's banners to be available on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm.

Do note that Flying Flame has a mixed track record — readers are advised to take the rerun banner leak with a grain of salt.

4-star characters

According to leaks from HomDGact, Travelers can expect the following 4-star characters to be featured on the event banners in version 5.4:

Mika (Cryo - Polearm)

(Cryo - Polearm) Gorou (Geo - Bow)

(Geo - Bow) Sayu (Anemo - Claymore)

(Anemo - Claymore) Chongyun (Cryo - Claymore)

Unfortunately, it is still unknown who the remaining two 4-star units will be. The leaker also didn't share details about the banner phases so players will have to wait until the Genshin Impact 5.4 Special Program, expected to be livestreamed on January 31, 2025, for official information

HomDGCat is a reliable source and has a good track record so the leaks about the 4-star characters are also likely credible.

