When would Genshin Impact 5.4 update go live worldwide?

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update is speculated to go live on February 12, 2025. It will be the first patch to be released after the conclusion of the Natlan Archon Quests and is likely to see the Traveler and Paimon return to Inazuma. The official drip marketing campaign has revealed that version 5.4 will see the debut of the upcoming Anemo character, Yumemizuki Mizuki.

Considering the high anticipation regarding its arrival, this article will provide details regarding the release date and time of Genshin Impact 5.4, based on past precedence. It will also include a universal countdown for convenience.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on speculation inferred from past trends.

Expected time until Genshin Impact 5.4 rolls out on all servers

Based on the current Natlan update schedule where each patch lasts 42 days, Genshin Impact version 5.4 should arrive on February 12, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). It will see the debut of Mizuki as a playable character, along with the release of her signature weapon. Moreover, the update will include several exciting events that will provide Primogems and other rewards.

Trending

Here is a countdown showcasing the time until the next update arrives:

Considering the release time for the patch will vary depending on the player's region, the below section provides a list of timings covering all major time zones:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : February 11, 2024, at 7 PM

: February 11, 2024, at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) : February 11, 2024, at 8 PM

: February 11, 2024, at 8 PM Central Standard Time (CST) : February 11, 2024, at 9 PM

: February 11, 2024, at 9 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 11, 2024, at 10 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : February 12, 2025, at 3 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 3 AM Central European Time (CET) : February 12, 2025, at 4 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern European Time (EET): February 12, 2025, at 5 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : February 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : February 12, 2025, at 11 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : February 12, 2025, at 11 AM

: February 12, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : February 12, 2025, at 12 PM

: February 12, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): February 12, 2025, at 12 PM

Note that before version 5.4 goes live, HoYoverse will conduct server maintenance will may begin at 6 AM (UTC +8) on the same day and last approximately five hours.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.