Is Mizuki worth pulling in Genshin Impact 5.4 ?

Yumemizuki Mizuki, the new 5-star Anemo Catalyst character, is set to debut in Genshin Impact 5.4, which releases on February 12, 2025. As a versatile Anemo support unit, she offers a unique combination of healing, crowd control, and elemental damage amplification. However, considering she will become a Standard Banner unit after version 5.4, players may wonder whether investing Primogems in her exclusive banner is worthwhile.

To answer the question, it is not worth pulling for Mizuki in Genshin Impact 5.4. On that note, this article goes over Mizuki's kit and explains why she is not worth the investment in Genshin Impact 5.4.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and also reflect the writer's opinion.

Yumemizuki Mizuki kit overview

Mizuki's kit overview in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

According to leaks from credible sources, Mizuki is designed to be a healer and a swirl driver and can enhance her team's performance through a combination of healing, crowd control, and elemental damage amplification.

Her Elemental Skill activates the Dreamdrifter state, which deals AoE Anemo damage and boosts the Swirl damage of her teammates. She also increases their Elemental Mastery when they hit opponents with Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro attacks. This makes her a valuable asset in teams that rely on elemental reactions.

Her Elemental Burst summons a Mini Baku that creates Yumemi Style Special Snacks. These snacks heal party members with less than 70% HP and deal AoE Anemo damage when picked up by characters above 70% HP.

Additionally, Mizuki's passive ability allows her teammates to gain extra HP when using healing food items, based on their Friendship level. Mizuki's kit helps her excel as both a healer and a damage amplifier, making her a flexible choice for various team compositions.

Should You Pull Mizuki in Genshin Impact 5.4?

Yumemizuki Mizuki is the 5-star character of version 5.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

No, you should not pull for Mizuki in Genshin Impact 5.4. While her kit offers solid utility and support capabilities, her future availability on the Standard Banner significantly reduces her pull value. Historically, Standard Banner characters tend to be slightly weaker compared to limited-banner counterparts, and you’re likely to obtain her later when losing 50/50 pulls.

Also, since players will now be able to get a 5-star Standard Banner character of their choice on every Genshin Impact Anniversary, you can easily get Mizuki during the next one, which is around late September 2025.

You can also get Mizuki for free during the next Genshin Impact anniversary (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, her signature weapon, Sunny Morning Sleep-In, may not be available for a very long time after her banner. This means that even if you pull her in 5.4, you may struggle to optimize her performance without her signature weapon.

That being said, some players may still find value in pulling Mizuki if they prioritize Anemo support and elemental reaction teams. Securing her at C0 during her exclusive banner ensures access to her constellations over time, enhancing her long-term effectiveness.

However, given the limited Primogem count in version 5.4, it might be more beneficial to save resources for other characters or future banners. In conclusion, while Mizuki is valuable, her future availability on the Standard Banner makes her a less compelling choice for pulling in version 5.4.

