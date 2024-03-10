5 things to know before wishing on Chronicled Wish banner in Genshin Impact

Chronicled Wish is a new type of gacha banner coming to Genshin Impact in version 4.5. It will offer a selection of 5-star characters and weapons, and players can choose to chart a course for their desired item. The first iteration of the Chronicled Wish banner titled "Ode to the Dawn Breeze" will bring back several fan favorites from the Mondstadt region, alongside some exclusive weapons.

While many players may be tempted to pull on the new Chronicled Wish banner, it is important to note that it functions differently from the regular banners. Therefore, this article will cover the five things you must know before spending your Primogems on the new event wish banner in version 4.5.

Five important things to know about Chronicled Wish banner in Genshin Impact

Like the Epitome Invocation weapons banner, the Chronicled Wish banner, coming along with the other major updates and features in Genshin Impact 4.5, offers an Epitomized Path system.

Players can select either a 5-star character or weapon as their chosen item and chart a course to obtain it. If they do not obtain it upon reaching pity, they will receive one Fate point that will guarantee the next 5-star to be the desired pick.

1) What is the pity for the Chronicled Wish banner?

All 5-star items featured on the Chronicled Wish banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the limited-time character banners, the hard pity for Chronicled Wish banner in Genshin Impact is 90 Wishes. Players are guaranteed to get a 5-star item every 90 pulls, with a 4-star item guaranteed in every 10 Wishes.

Each time a player summons a 5-star item, it has a 50% chance of being the chosen one. If they lose pity on something else, the next 5-star item will be guaranteed to be their selection, thanks to the Fate point system. Furthermore, it is expected that the soft pity for the banner will begin at 75 pulls.

The developers have also confirmed that the pity from Chronicled Wish will carry over when the banner refreshes.

2) Can you choose between 5-star characters and weapons?

The Chronicled Wish banner in Genshin Impact will allow players to select either 5-star characters or weapons, depending on what they want. They can only obtain the type of 5-star item they pick from this banner.

For example, if a traveler charts a course to obtain Albedo and loses the 50/50, they will be sure to receive a different 5-star character and not a weapon.

3) How to use the Fate point system?

Fate point system in weapons banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike the weapons banner, players will only need one Fate point to guarantee their pick on the Chronicled Wish banner in Genshin Impact. If they lose pity, they will automatically gain the point, assuring their next outcome.

As such, they can obtain their chosen item within 180 Wishes max. However, it is important to note a Fate point does not carry over after a banner refreshes.

4) Which characters will become available on the Chronicled Wish banner?

All characters on the Chronicled Wish banner (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has confirmed that only the limited-time characters who have appeared on more than three individual banners will be eligible for the Chronicled Wish banners.

The Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream revealed that six Mondstadt characters will appear on the first Chronicled Wish banner called Ode to the Dawn Breeze.

Here is a list of all of them:

Albedo (5-star Geo Sword)

(5-star Geo Sword) Eula (5-star Cryo Claymore)

(5-star Cryo Claymore) Klee (5-star Pyro Catalyst)

(5-star Pyro Catalyst) Diluc (5-star Pyro Claymore)

(5-star Pyro Claymore) Mona (5-star Hydro Catalyst)

(5-star Hydro Catalyst) Jean (5-star Anemo Sword)

5) Will the items on the Chronicled Wish banner change?

The developers have confirmed that the Chronicle Wish banner will change from time to time and provide fresh options. Currently, there are several characters who have had more than three banners and are eligible to appear on this banner in the future.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.