Genshin Impact 4.5 Chronicled Wish banner explained

Genshin Impact has announced the Chronicled Wish banner in the 4.5 livestream. This is a new type of wish banner that will appear in the upcoming update and occasionally in future patches. Not every character or weapon gets the same treatment when it comes to rerun banners. Officials understand this and have devised a Chronicled Wish that allows you to guarantee your summons.

You will need Primogems or Intertwined Fates for the new banner to obtain 5-star characters or weapons that haven't appeared on the limited banners for a while. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Chronicled Wish banners in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update.

Genshin Impact Chronicled Wish banner pity system

Preview from 4.5 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream has revealed information about the new Chronicled Wish banner. It will appear in the version 4.5 update and requires Intertwined Fates or Primogems. Here is a list of all characters and weapons that will appear on this new banner:

Characters

Albedo (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Diluc (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Eula (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Jean (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Klee (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Mona (5-star Hydro)

Weapons

Beacon of Reed Sea (Claymore)

(Claymore) Songs of Broken Pines (Claymore)

(Claymore) Wolf's Gravestone (Claymore)

(Claymore) Skyward Pride (Claymore)

(Claymore) Skyward Spine (Polearm)

(Polearm) Lost Prayer of Sacred Winds (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Skyward Atlas (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Hunter's Path (Bow)

(Bow) Skyward Harp (Bow)

You must choose your "Chronicled Path" by picking a 5-star character or weapon from the available list before wishing on the new banner. If you have chosen a 5-star character, the 5-star summon you get is guaranteed to be a character.

The same rule applies for 5-star weapons when chosen in the Chronicled Path. There is guaranteed pity for both 4- and 5-star characters/ weapons.

A 5-star summon is guaranteed after making 90 pulls. There is a 50-50 chance to receive the character/ weapon selected in Chronicled Path. You are also guaranteed a 4-star or higher once every 10 pull attempts. If you lose your 50-50 chance, you receive one Fate Point. This confirms that your next 5-star summon will be the one you have selected in the Chronicled Path.

Details about future Chronicled Wish banners

The items on each "Chronicled Wish" period may vary in future patches. Keep an eye out for event notices to learn more about them.

While your wish count carries forward to the next Chronicled Wish banner, your fate points will reset when this new banner changes. Obtaining the current designated Item or changing your choice will reset your Fate Points to zero. Your Fate Points will also reset to zero when the current "Chronicled Wish" expires in Genshin Impact.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.