Genshin Impact 4.5 banner order leaks

Genshin Impact 4.5 banners will soon drop for the community, along with tons of content to enjoy. Many look forward to Chiori's debut, which was announced recently via drip marketing. Currently, she is the only 5-star confirmed to be featured in the upcoming banners. Recent banner leaks claim the new update will include more than four character event banners.

The rumored third banner is expected to showcase rerun characters from Mondstadt. Based on the leaks, this banner uses mechanics similar to Epitomized Path. Here is everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 4.5 banners and their order from the latest leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.5 banners, third rerun banner, and more leaked

Upcoming banner order as per leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

It has been confirmed via drip marketing that Genshin Impact's version 4.5 update will only feature one new 5-star unit. Chiori is an upcoming 5-star Geo Sword character with an offensive off-field kit. Reliable leaks from Dimbreath have already disclosed the banner order for units appearing in the future. Here is a quick overview:

Phase I

Chiori (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Arataki Itto (5-star Geo)

Phase II

Kaedehara Kazuha (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Neuvillette (5-star Hydro)

As shown above, Phase I will feature Chiori's debut and Itto's rerun, while Phase II will see Kazuha and Neuvillette's rerun.

Rumored 4 stars for 4.5 Phase I banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Another Genshin Impact banner order leaks suggest that Phase I banners will include the following 4-stars:

Yunjin (4-star Geo)

(4-star Geo) Gorou (4-star Geo)

(4-star Geo) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro)

This leak doesn't mention anything about the Phase II 4-stars, and the source is currently unknown. It is advised to wait for future leaks and announcements for more clarity about the 4-stars in 4.5 banners.

Genshin Impat 4.5 third banner leaks

Other reliable leakers, such as Randialosleaker and UncleX, claim that version 4.5 will contain more than 4 character event banners. There are rumors about a third banner that will feature rerun characters. Here are the expected 5-stars who will rerun in the reported third banner:

Albedo (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Klee (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Eula (5-star Cryo)

It is believed that Albedo and Eula might appear in the same phase, and Klee will appear separately.

While the third banner leaks can appear questionable, they come from a reliable source with a good track record. Hence, there is a chance these rumors could be true.

