Genshin Impact 4.5 update release date, countdown, banners, and reruns (expected)

HoYoverse is expected to release Chiori in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update. Fortunately, the recent Roses and Muskets event confirmed that she is a Geo character. Besides this, several leaks from reliable sources suggest that Chiori will likely be a 5-star unit and a Sword user. Furthermore, she is rumored to be a strong Sub-DPS unit.

The version 4.5 update is also speculated to rerun another Geo character, Albedo. This article will cover the expected release dates of Chiori and other character reruns in this update. Note that the banners are based on leaks that are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.5 release date and countdown

Based on the current patch schedule, the Genshin Impact 4.5 update is expected to go live on March 13, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8). You can find the exact date and timings for the same across different time zones, along with a countdown featuring the time left until the patch release:

NA (March 12, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

7 pm Central Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

Europe (March 13, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 am

3 am Central European Time: 4 am

4 am Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia (March 13, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Expected banner and rerun

As mentioned earlier, Genshin Impact 4.5 will likely release Chiori. In addition, several leaks from reliable sources, including leaker phantrinh8 on X, hint at Albedo getting a potential rerun banner in this update.

According to GenshinMeow, there will also likely be a major event in Mondstadt, expected to be another Windblume Festival. Thus, it would make sense for Albedo to get his long-awaited third rerun. It is worth mentioning that he hasn't had a rate-up since version 3.1.

In any case, Chiori's exact release date in Genshin Impact hasn't been officially confirmed, you can expect her to debut on one of the following dates, depending on the patch phase:

Phase I : March 13, 2024

: March 13, 2024 Phase II: April 3, 2024

If Chiori is released in the first phase, her banner will be available as soon as version 4.5 goes live.

Based on the leaks shared by @hxg_diluc, Chiori is a Geo Sub-DPS unit with the potential to deal a ton of damage comparable to even Ayaka and Raiden Shogun's Elemental Burst. Furthermore, it is speculated that she scales on both ATK and DEF, and her ascension stat is supposedly CRIT Rate.

Travelers must wait for Genshin Impact 4.5 beta to begin for more detailed kit details.