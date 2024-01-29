Genshin Impact reveals new upcoming character Chiori

Chiori has been officially revealed as a playable Genshin Impact unit, scheduled for v4.5. The owner of Teyvat's most famous boutique has already made her presence known once through the Roses and Muskets event, where she played a vital role in Furina's film. With a unique attire, the community's response to Chiori's character design was positive overall. This led many to wonder when she would become playable.

Much to everyone's excitement, she will make her way in the very next update. Since this article will focus on the announcement only, readers won't find detailed showcases of her kit, as they will be revealed officially in a special program.

Genshin Impact drip marketing reveals Chiori as the next playable character

Chiori has been officially revealed as the upcoming playable character, alongside confirmations of her elemental attribute. She wields the Geo element, although it was already confirmed from the sigil placed on her existing in-game model.

Here is the official description from Chiori's reveal:

"Chiori's really good with her hands! Whenever I try on a new outfit, she always does up my hair too — it's all part of the package, she says! Hehe, I just love it when she brushes my fur..." — Kirara

Obstinate, headstrong, and disobedient from a young age, even daring to forgo honorifics when addressing her elders... overall, not a particularly positive picture. Chiori's parents alone would let out a smile, saying that she just has "a unique way of thinking" and is "single-mindedly devoted to the pursuit of her dreams."

Genshin Impact 4.5 is scheduled for March 13, 2024, alongside the rumored Mondstadt Festival as a flagship event, rerun 5 stars, and more.

Genshin Impact's Chiori kit and everything leaked so far

As mentioned, Chiori has already been confirmed to be a Geo wielder, via the Sigil present on her dress. However, it has been known via the leaks that she will also equip a Sword as her weapon.

Here is a summarized list of everything leaked by FouL, a renowned leaker in the community:

Scales off ATK and DEF stat

Summons a puppet, with off-field coordinated attacks like Yelan and Zinqiu, hinting at an off-field DPS role

Crit Rate is the ascension stat

88% Crit Damage sub-stat in signature weapon

Readers should wait until the 4.5 livestream to understand Chiori's skill animations. However, multiple leaks showcasing the same should be out in a few days.