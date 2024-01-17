Genshin Impact Chiori kit leaks and abilities

A new Genshin Impact leak shows Chiori's potential kit and abilities. She is speculated to be one of the upcoming playable characters in the game and is expected to be released in version 4.5. Based on the leaks, Chiori seems to be an off-field Support/sub-DPS unit. While it is confirmed that she has a Geo Vision, HoYoverse has yet to affirm her availability or anything related to her kit and gameplay.

Chiori also appears to have a crowd-control ability to group enemies together, which would be a first for any Geo character. This article will briefly cover the most recent leaks addressing her potential kit. Genshin Impact players must take the info with a grain of salt since this is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact: Chiori's potential Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst leaked

According to the latest Genshin Impact leaks via Uncle PP, Chiori's Elemental Skill supposedly summons a scissor, which groups together enemies in a straight line and deals Geo DMG. It is also speculated that this ability may have two versions— Press and Hold—and it generates four to five particles.

It appears that holding Chiori's Elemental Skill increases its AoE and can be a good crowd control ability against smaller enemies like the Hilichurls and Slimes. The scissor is expected to be semi-transparent—like Gorou's flag—and yellow—probably because of the Geo Element. Furthermore, it has a small handle, but the blades are long.

Meanwhile, Chiori's Elemental Burst is also hinted to be a scissor-related ability. Interestingly, the leak has provided the potential animation of her ultimate. Upon using her Elemental Burst, there is a close-up shot in which Chiori holds the scissor with one hand and rotates it with a "disgusted expression."

Once the animation has ended, three scissor-like objects reportedly appear around Chiori before slowing rotating in the air and hitting nearby enemies. After the skill is used, the scissor-like items appear behind the active character, similar to Xingqiu's swords.

The leaker has also claimed that this is one of Chiori's earliest kits, so it is highly likely that her final skill set will be different.

It is also worth mentioning that some of the older leaks suggest that the owner of the Chiori Boutique is supposedly a Sword user who scales on DEF and is likely to be a good teammate for Albedo.

Chiori is expected to debut in Genshin Impact 4.5 and will likely be the only new playable character. It is also speculated that this patch will host a major Mondstadt festival event and even a potential rerun banner for Albedo.