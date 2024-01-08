Genshin Impact Chiori leaks: Scaling, signature weapon rumors, and team role

Chiori has been one of the main highlights in the current patch of Genshin Impact. She was the only character debuting in the game through the Roses and Muskets flagship event, making players wonder about her potential kit and role as a playable character. Thankfully, some concrete leaks hint at her release window being sooner than expected, specifically in v4.5.

This article will list everything leaked on Chiori's role, signature weapon, and overall data on her scaling stat. To summarize, she has been confirmed to wield the Geo element through her in-game model. Regarding her role, however, she seems to be a damage dealer, scaling off the DEF stat.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the leaks by renowned data miners Uncle Chicken and Uncle 404. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Chiori leaks hint at her scaling, signature weapon, and more in Genshin Impact

The leaks regarding Chiori are still very early, as the v4.5 beta isn't officially out yet. However, this information comes from reputed leakers in the community, so there is a fair chance of them being legitimate. Uncle Chicken mentioned that Chiori will be a damage dealer, although her signature weapon won't include the crit rate stat.

It has also been rumored that her ability's power will be scaled based on the DEF stat. Additionally, Uncle 404 hints that Chiori's signature weapon will be efficient on Albedo, with his rerun being scheduled with Chiori. The following post includes the leaks mentioned in this article.

Readers should wait for gameplay leaks to gain additional information on Chiori's role in a team, alongside her abilities and animations. Any new 4-star, or reruns except for Albedo, remain unknown.

Here's what the Genshin Impact community knows about Chiori:

Owner of a Boutique in Fontaine

Inazuma origin

Geo vision

Damage dealer

DEF scalar

While her weapon type has been rumored to be a Sword, it is early to speculate based on current information.

Other leaks on Genshin Impact 4.5

Based on other leaks, Genshin Impact 4.5 will bring in a Mondstadt Festival as a flagship event. However, regarding reruns, Albedo will return to the game as a featured 5-star alongside Chiori.