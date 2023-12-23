Genshin Impact 4.5 to 4.7 banners, release date, and new upcoming character leaks

It is almost time for the Genshin Impact community to enter the middle stages of the Fontaine patch. The ongoing update is the fourth out of the nine scheduled ones until HoYoverse releases a new nation called Natlan in the latter stages of 2024. Hence, everyone is excited to know what the company has in store for the rest of the Fontaine arc, from 4.5 to 4.7.

This article lists all the characters leaked via multiple sources. Since the community is aware of all the banners coming in v4.4, this list will showcase the units scheduled after. Most of these characters have been shown in the game, so it is natural to expect the playable version of them sooner.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by Uncle WC. Everything mentioned here is subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt.

All leaked characters from Genshin Impact 4.5 to 4.7

1) Genshin Impact 4.5

The v4.5 of Genshin Impact is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2024. This is, of course, calculated by following the usual 42-day runtime on each patch. Based on several leaks, it seems that the newest revealed costume designer from Inazuma, Chiori, is going to be a part of the update.

Expand Tweet

Chiori has a Geo vision pinned to her outfit, which confirms the element she will wield as a playable character. As for her other kits, she will possibly have a Sword while providing support. Her scaling will be based on the DEF stat, further amplifying the strength of the shields created by Crystallize.

2) Genshin Impact 4.6

v4.6 is going to be released on April 24, 2024, following the usual runtime. It is shaping up to be one of the biggest patches in the Fontaine arc, as multiple leaks claim the arrival of Arlecchino as a playable character, a weekly boss, and an expansion for the Fontaine region.

Expand Tweet

Arlecchino has been confirmed to be wielding the Pyro element via her screen time in the current versions of the game. Based on leaks, her equipped weapon seems to be a Polearm, with the role of DPS main carry. Much to the community's excitement, Arlecchino's signature has also been speculated to be a "sickle," which also refers to a Scythe.

Arlechhino's primary damage out is going to come from normal and charged attacks, changing her style via elemental skill and burst.

3) Genshin Impact 4.7

Update 4.7 will go live on June 5, 2024, alongside characters like Clorinde and Sigewinne. Clorinde has been leaked to be an Electro main carry, allowing her allies to regenerate significant energy after casting a burst.

Sigewinne will be a 5-star unit that wields the Hydro element and is a carry. However, any additional information on this Melusine remains unknown.