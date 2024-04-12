All the content in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 was finally revealed in the recent Special Program. This includes all the events, character banners, a fresh weapon, new regions, bosses, redemption codes, and Story Quests. The livestream also showcased Arlecchino's gameplay, one of the most anticipated characters in the game. It is safe to say that Travelers can look forward to a ton of exciting content in version 4.6.

Here's a brief overview of the Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program livestream.

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream summary

Character Event Wishes

The following characters will be available in version 4.6:

Phase I (April 24)

Arlecchino (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Lyney (5-star Pyro)

Phase II (May 14)

Wanderer (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Baizhu (5-star Dendro)

Both phases will last three weeks. The first phase banners will be available as soon as the update goes live. Travelers can also expect the signature weapons of each character to be available on the Weapon Event Wishes.

New 5-star weapon

Arlecchino's signature weapon - Crimson Moon's Semblance (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.6 will add a new 5-star Polearm for Arlecchino called Crimson Moon's Semblance. It is a limited weapon and will be available during the first phase of the upcoming update.

Redemption codes

Here are all the livestream codes and rewards:

WTKBMBD8ZZRZ - Primogem x100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Primogem x100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 EAKA5BU9HHRM - Primogem x100 + Hero's Wit x5

- Primogem x100 + Hero's Wit x5 9B3AMTCQZYQ9 - Primogem x100 + Mora x50,000

They can be redeemed on the game's official website, HoYoLAB app, or in-game Settings. The livestream codes will expire on April 13, 2024, at 12 am (UTC-4), so get the rewards before they become invalid.

New areas

New regions - Petrichor and Remuria (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can look forward to exploring new locations in Genshin Impact version 4.6. The livestream revealed several new areas will be added to the game, such as Petrichor and Remuria.

New artifact sets

New artifact sets in version 4.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new artifact sets will also be added in version 4.6. They are called Unfinished Reverie and Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy. The latter is expected to be a dedicated artifact set for Arlecchino.

Events

Here's a list of all the events in Genshin Impact 4.6:

Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness.

Windtrace: Seekers and Strategies.

Specially-Shaped Saurian Search.

Vibro-Crystal Applications.

The Arataki Itto event is the flagship event in the upcoming update. Players can obtain a free copy of Gorou after completing it. Additionally, Windtrace is finally returning in Genshin Impact 4.6. It is one of the most popular events in the game so Travelers can look forward to it. Meanwhile, the remaining events are minor battle minigames.

New enemies

The Knave weekly boss (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino "The Knave" will be added to the game as a weekly boss. She will drop talent level-up materials for her playable version. In addition, a new overworld boss called the Statue of Marble and Brass will be introduced, which will provide ascension materials for Arlecchino.

New Story Quests

New Story Quest for Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.6 will release two new Story Quests for Arlecchino and Cyno. The former is a new 5-star unit so it is not surprising. However, Cyno is also receiving a new quest, making him only the second non-Archon character after Yoimiya to get a Story Quest sequel.

New QoL updates

System optimizations (Image via HoYoverse)

The livestream also revealed a few QoL changes that will be available in Genshin Impact after version 4.6 update. This includes a new avatar icon feature, Serenitea Pot optimization, and Focused Experience Mode for quests. Travelers can check out the latest edition of Developers Discussion for more details.

New character reveal - Sethos

A new character named Sethos was revealed during the livestream. He is from Sumeru and will appear in Cyno's second Story Quest. His voice actors are:

English : Zeno Robinson

: Zeno Robinson Japanese: Chiba Shoya

There's no official information about Sethos' potential release yet. That said, some leaks suggest he will be available in version 4.7.

New OST album

Fontaine's third OST album (Image via HoYoverse)

Fontaine's third OST album titled Cantus Aeternus has also been announced. It will be available after the version 4.6 update.

