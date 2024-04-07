Genshin Impact Sethos leaks and banner rumors

Rumored to be an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, Sethos is expected to make his first appearance in part 2 of Cyno's new story quest. While not much was known about this Sumeru native previously, the latest leaks from prominent leakers, Uncle K and hxg_diluc, have provided insight regarding his rarity and possible release version.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.7 may introduce Sethos, claims leaker

Renowned leaker Uncle K recently revealed on Tieba that Clorinde and Sethos may be the new playable characters coming to Genshin Impact in version 4.7. While the former played a major role in the Fontaine chapter of Archon Quests, the latter has yet to make an appearance.

Leaks have revealed that travelers may be able to encounter Sethos in Cyno's upcoming story quest 'Lupus Aurus Chapter Act II", which will be released in version 4.6. With him expected to deliver over 120 dialogues in the quest, he may play a crucial role in it.

Moreover, Sethos is expected to be a 4-star character in the game. In the post on X, Hxg_diluc shared information about the Sumeru native along with concept art of him, which suggested that this upcoming character's design may feature cat-like ears and blond hair. Older leaks also suggested that Sethos may be a bow-user in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.7 new characters

According to the latest leaks, version 4.7 might introduce three new characters to the game. While it has been speculated for some time that the update may release two new 5-star units in Clorinde and Sigewinne, the news about Sethos as a 4-star may increase the hype surrounding the patch.

Going by past precedence, the 4.7 update may arrive on Jun 5, 2024, and feature two phases of event wish banners. This would mean Clorinde, Sigwewinne, and Sethos will possibly debut on the following dates:

First half: June 5, 2024

June 5, 2024 Second half: June 26, 2024

However, fans will have to wait for a few days for future confirmation. It is expected that HoYoverse will release more details about the upcoming characters via version 4.7 drip marketing on April 22, 2024.