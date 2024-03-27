Genshin Impact 4.6 quest leaks: All character appearances in Arlecchino and Cyno story quests

Arlecchino will soon make her debut in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.6 on April 24, 2024. Alongside releasing her as a playable character, HoYoverse will add her story quest to the game, which will allow players to learn more about her personality and backstory. Moreover, it may also provide them with an opportunity to experience her gameplay and damage potential.

Given how impactful of a character Arlecchino is in Genshin Impact, players can expect an exciting story quest for her, ripe with details about the Fatui. According to the latest leaks from Unclegamingdn, several popular in-game characters may make an appearance in her quest.

Furthermore, leaks from the same individual suggested that Cyno may get his second story quest in the next update, which will include multiple Sumeru natives.

This article will list all the characters expected to appear in Arlecchino and Cyno's story quests in Genshin Impact 4.6. It will also include details about units that will be featured in version 4.6's flagship event.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino story quest leaks list all character appearances

Unclegamingdn has recently disclosed every character that will be appearing in Arlecchino and Cyno's story quests, and the version 4.6 main event. They have also provided details about the number of dialogues each character will have in the quests.

Here is everyone that will appear in Arlecchino's story quest, rumored to be called "Ignis Purgatorius Chapter Act I":

Arlecchino : 235

: 235 Lyney : 181

: 181 Paimon : 179

: 179 Freminet : 68

: 68 Lynette : 37

: 37 Tartaglia : 31

: 31 Neuvillette : 14

: 14 Traveler : 6

: 6 Miscellaneous NPCs: 168

While most players would expect Lyney and his siblings to appear in the story quest, the information about Childe is quite exciting. It would be interesting to see how the two Fatui Harbingers might interact after the events of the Archon Quest.

Genshin Impact Cyno story quest II leaks list all character appearances

Cyno and Tighnari (Image via HoYoverse)

As per Unclegamingdn's leaks, the 5-star Electro unit, Cyno, may receive his second story quest called "Lupus Aureus Chapter Act II" in the game's 4.6 update. Let's take a look at all the Sumeru characters that may appear in it:

Cyno : 261

: 261 Paimon : 143

: 143 Sethos : 127

: 127 Tighnari : 116

: 116 Kaveh : 71

: 71 Alhaitham : 49

: 49 Collei : 28

: 28 Dehya : 14

: 14 Candace : 7

: 7 Faruzan : 7

: 7 Miscellaneous NPCs: 216

It is expected that Sethos will be an upcoming 4-star bow character in Genshin Impact. His alleged design was recently leaked and garnered mixed reactions from fans.

Genshin Impact main quest leaks list all character appearances

Heizou and Itto (Image via HoYoverse)

Unclegamingdn also offered key information about the flagship event of version 4.6. They suggested that the event may be called "Iridescent Arataki Rockin’ for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness" and occur in Inazuma.

Let's take a look at all the characters expected to feature in the v4.6 main event:

Paimon : 98

: 98 Arataki Itto : 74

: 74 Shikanoin Heizou : 28

: 28 Yae Miko : 22

: 22 Gorou : 19

: 19 Sangonomiya Kokomi : 15

: 15 Yoimiya : 15

: 15 Kuki Shinobu : 14

: 14 Thoma : 14

: 14 Raiden Ei : 8

: 8 Sayu : 7

: 7 NPC called Dvorak: 5

More details will soon be disclosed in Genshin Impact's 4.6 Special Program livestream.