Genshin Impact Sethos leaks: New upcoming Sumeru character details

Reliable leakers, including Mero, have leaked a new potential playable character in Genshin Impact. It is speculated that the name of the rumored entity is Sethos, and he will likely make his first in-game appearance in the upcoming 4.6 update. These leaks also contain information about his potential release date, weapon of choice, and concept artworks of his possible design in the game.

This article will cover everything players need to know about Sethos, the new rumored character in Genshin Impact. Travelers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt since it is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks show a new potential Sumeru character named Sethos

According to the beta leaks, Cyno is expected to get a second Story Quest in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 update. Interestingly, the potential dialogue count of all the characters in the quest has been leaked online, and the list shows a new name - Sethos. It is speculated that he will likely play a major role in Cyno's new Story Quest.

Unfortunately, the beta supposedly used Keqing's model as a placeholder for the rumored character, so his appearance remains unknown. That said, some of the available concept artworks might be his design. It is also worth highlighting that they share similarities with Gaming's old concept artworks.

More about Sethos and his potential release

According to the leaks via Mero, it is speculated that Sethos might be released as a playable character before Natlan, which means he will likely make his debut in Genshin Impact version 4.7 or version 4.8. Since there's still time left until these updates are released, Travelers might have to wait a while for more information.

Another leak by Mero also suggests that Sethos will be a Bow user. Additionally, his body type seems to be a short boy model around Cyno's height. While there's no information about Sethos' rarity and element, he is likely to be a 4-star unit because of the expected upcoming characters' lineup in the remaining Fontaine patches.

In any case, everything about Sethos is subject to change since they are based on leaks and the developers have yet to officially reveal anything related to him. Travelers can expect that to change during the version 4.6 Special Program, which is expected to be livestreamed on April 12, 2024, on Twitch and YouTube.

