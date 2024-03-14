Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks overview

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 update is expected to be huge. The developers have confirmed the release of arguably the most anticipated character in Fontaine, Arlecchino. In addition, several leaks from the ongoing beta have shared details about the upcoming content in version 4.6, including a new region, permanent quests, normal and weekly bosses, limited-time events, and a new 5-star weapon.

That said, Travelers can look forward to a ton of stuff in the next game update. Here's a brief overview of everything that has been leaked so far related to the Genshin Impact 4.6 patch.

Genshin Impact 4.6 overview, as per leaks

Arlecchino and her signature weapon

Arlecchino's gameplay and abilities have already been leaked online. According to the beta leaks, she has an interesting kit that relies heavily on the Bond of Life effect. It is too soon to comment on her damage-dealing abilities since she is still in her beta phase, and she can be compared to other units only after she is officially released.

Arlecchino's signature weapon has also been leaked. It is a 5-star Polearm and is supposedly called Crimson Moon's Semblance. Interestingly, it also has a Bond of Life mechanic and provides a good amount of DMG bonuses from its passive. Additionally, it can turn into a Scythe when Arlecchino is performing Normal and Charged Attacks.

New region

HoYoverse is expected to add new locations in Genshin Impact 4.6. A new small island called Petrichor will likely replace the giant hole between Fontaine, Sumeru, and Liyue. It is also speculated that a separate map for Remuria will be added, similar to The Chasm: Underground Mines and Enkanomiya. It will likely be accessible via the pool in Petrichor.

Furthermore, the new map in version 4.6 will open the northern part of the Sumeru rainforest and desert. This will include the Bayda Harbor area, which is surprisingly very small compared to other harbors in the game.

New Story Quests for Arlecchino and Cyno

Expand Tweet

According to Team Mew, Arlecchino and Cyno will get Story Quests in Genshin Impact 4.6. The Knave getting a new Story Act is expected since she is a new playable unit. Meanwhile, assuming the leak about Cyno receiving a second part will make him only the second non-Archon character after Yoimiya with two Story Quests.

New artifact sets

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Two new artifact sets are expected to be released in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. One of them is supposedly called the Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy and will likely be Arlecchino's signature set. The other is called Unfinished Reverie, which is expected to be for Burning reaction.

Events

Here's a list of all the events in the upcoming 4.6 update based on the beta leaks:

Flagship event featuring Itto.

Windtrace rerun.

Specially-Shaped Saurian Search.

Vibro Crystal rerun.

The flagship event in Genshin Impact 4.6 will likely take place in Inazuma, featuring Itto and several other characters from the land of eternity. A copy of Gorou is also expected to be given away for free as a reward.

The Windtrace is one of the most popular events in the game, and it is expected to return in the next update. Vibro Crystal will also likely get a rerun. Additionally, there will be a new event called Specially-Shaped Saurian Search.

New weekly boss and other enemies

While Arlecchino will be released as a playable unit, a version of her will also be added to the game as a weekly boss. It will drop Character Talent Materials for The Knave and potentially a few others in the future.

In addition, there will be two more enemies, the Golem Guard and the Golden Captain. The former is an elite-class mob, while the latter is an overworld boss who will also drop ascension items for Arlecchino.

New character appearance

A new character, reportedly called Sethos, will likely appear in Cyno's rumored second Story Quest. Unfortunately, no information about him is currently available.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.