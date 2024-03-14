Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks: Arlecchino signature artifact and new sets

Genshin Impact 4.6 is shaping up to be quite an eventful update after months of content drought. The community got almost three major updates worth of fillers, which is essentially more than four months. However, things will change with the arrival of the next update, as players can expect another new region alongside a conclusion to the Fontaine story, new characters, events, and more.

This article showcases one such content, which comes in the form of new artifact sets. Judging by the statistics description, one of these sets can be considered Arlecchino's signature, as it directly synergizes with her kit. However, the specific locations of the associated domain haven't been revealed yet.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and datamined information listed by Honey Hunter World. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt. The artifact set bonuses mentioned here are based on the current Genshin Impact 4.6 in-game beta descriptions (v1.0).

Genshin Impact 4.6 new artifact set leaks

The upcoming two artifact sets in Genshin Impact v4.6 work along the same lines, as they seem to synergize well with Arlecchino's kit. The names of the sets are Fragment of Harmonic Whimsey and Unfinished Reverie. None of these sets resemble Arlecchino's attire or looks, so they only have the set bonuses going on for them.

Here are the set bonus perks for both of the new artifacts in the game:

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsey:

2-piece set bonus: ATK +18%

ATK +18% 4-piece set bonus: When the value of a Bond of Life increases or decreases, this character deals 18% increased DMG for 6s. Max 3 stacks

Unfinished Reverie:

2-piece set bonus: ATK +18%

ATK +18% 4-piece set bonus: After leaving combat for 3s, DMG dealt increased by 50%. In combat, if no Burning opponents are nearby for more than 6s, this DMG Bonus will decrease by 10% per second until it reaches 0%. When a Burning opponent exists, it will increase by 10% instead until it reaches 50%. This effect still triggers if the equipping character is off-field.

Expand Tweet

The Bond of Life is one of the primary aspects of Arlecchino's kit in Genshin Impact, which can be utilized by the Fragment of Harmonic Whimsey artifact set. However, the Unfinished Reverie doesn't fall behind, as it grants a 50% damage boost with burning Genshin Impact enemies nearby.

HoYoverse has been pretty efficient when it comes to releasing new artifact sets. However, recently, the company started catering to specific characters, where an artifact set directly resonates with a character's kit.

For example, Nighttime Whispers of the Echoing Woods complements Navia's abilities directly, whereas the Marechausse Hunter set can be great for anyone with Furina in the party.