Genshin Impact Arlecchino gameplay leaks: Skill, burst, idle animations, entrance, and Scythe weapon

Arlecchino gameplay leaks are finally here, to the delight of everyone in the Genshin Impact community. Probably the most anticipated character of all time, Arlecchino already broke the internet via her drip marketing a couple of days ago. However, players were wondering how her animations would work out, considering the already leaked details of her kit and the uniqueness of her abilities.

This article covers everything related to Arlecchino's leaked gameplay in Genshin Impact, including her elemental skill, burst, idle animations, and unique Scythe animations with her signature weapons. She is all set to be released in version 4.6.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the leaks made by a reputed leaker named Dimbreath. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Arlecchino elemental skill leaks for Genshin Impact

Arlecchino's elemental skill in Genshin Impact is reportedly called All is Ash. It summons a special red-colored structure called Balemoon Bloodfire.

As shown in the post below, Arlecchino dashes forward and summons multiple of the Balemoon Bloodfire wings, all of which are supposed to deal Pyro damage to enemies in AOE and apply a debuff on them called Blood-Debt Directive.

The elemental skill animations can be found at the 1:35 mark.

Based on leaks, here is a full description of the Blood-Debt Directive debuff and what it does in the field:

Blood-Debt Directive

Lasts 30 seconds. Every three seconds, it will deal one instance of Pyro DMG to the opponent. Max three instances.

When a Charged Attack is used, Arlecchino will absorb and clear nearby Blood-Debt Directives that she applied. Each Directive absorbed grants her a Bond of Life worth 20% of her Max HP.

The maximum value of the Bond of Life she can be granted through this method within 20 seconds after using her Elemental Skill is 80% of her Max HP.

Arlecchino elemental burst leaks for Genshin Impact

Arlecchino's elemental burst is reportedly called Balemoon Rising. It allows the character to summon an increased number of Balemoon Bloodfire wings and obtain the Bond of Life buff worth 15% of her maximum health.

The following post showcases Arlecchino's burst animation.

The burst will also deal Pyro damage to enemies in an AOE. The Bond of Life in Genshin Impact is a new mechanic introduced with the Fontaine region. It absorbs the healing effects that the character receives, preventing them from recovering health from a certain threshold.

Arlecchino idle animations leaks in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino has two idle animations, similar to any other character in the game. In one, she sits in a chair that resembles that of a blood altar while being cross-legged.

Since the second animation is a little hard to explain, readers can refer to the post given above for a clearer idea. Basically, Arlecchino phases in and out between what appears to be a crimson rift. At the end of the animation, she does a "hush" pose while looking toward the players/screen.

Arlecchino Scythe weapon and party entrance animation in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino will get a special Scythe animation during her normal and charged attacks while using her signature Polearm, Crimson Moon's Semblance. Sadly, the Scythe effect doesn't seem to work in any other weapons in the game.

Note that using the Crimson Moon Semblance Polearm on other characters will not trigger the Scythe animation.

Lastly, the post below showcases Arlecchino's entrance animation at a party.

Readers can expect more Arlecchino gameplay leaks as the days progress, such as her synergies with other party members, damage numbers, and minor changes to the beta.