Genshin Impact Bond of Life mechanism explained

Bond of Life (BoL) is a relatively new mechanic Genshin Impact introduced after releasing the Fontaine region. A similar mechanic can be seen in Arlecchino's kit and abilities, as per the latest leaks. There are only a few weapons and enemies who use this mechanic. Thus, there is a high chance that many players in the community will be unfamiliar with this.

Below is everything you need to know about this mechanic in Genshin Impact. This article will primarily focus on Bond of Life mechanics and its related weapons or enemies. Arlecchino's kit also uses similar BoL mechanics but will not be discussed in detail here.

How does Bond of Life mechanics work in Genshin Impact?

New mechanic added in Fontaine region (Image via HoYoverse)

Bond of Life is a mechanic added in Genshin Impact during the Fontaine updates. When this mechanic is active, it will prevent healing applied to a character by Fatui Operatives, some weapon effects, and many more.

Bond of Life will absorb healing for the character based on its base value and prevent any incoming healing until it has been cleared. To clear this mechanic from the applied character, you can either provide enough healing equal to its value or visit a Statue of the Seven. After Bond of Life is cleared, the characters can receive additional effects depending on the source.

Bond of Life sources

These weapons can apply Bond of Life on their wielders (Image via HoYoverse)

As of writing this article, there are only two Genshin Impact weapons that use Bond of Life mechanics through their passive:

Finale of the Deep (Craftable Fontaine Sword)

Flowing Purity (Craftable Fontaine Catalyst)

Using Elemental Skill in both the weapons will activate the passive and different buffs. The sword users will gain ATK buff in exchange for Bond of Life worth 25% of their max HP.

Meanwhile, the catalyst users will gain Elemental DMG% in exchange for a Bond of Life worth 24% of their max HP. Clearing these Bond of Life with ample healing will provide additional effects.

These Fatui operatives can inflict Bond of Life and corrosion (Image via HoYoverse)

Fatui enemies such as Wind and Frost operatives can inflict Bond of Life on characters. The affected characters will also get corrosion debuff, losing a certain amount of HP every second.

While the off-field units cannot die from it, the on-field units will die if the Bond of Life is not cleared quickly. The Fatui operatives can stack this mechanic on your party members multiple times.

This will strengthen corrosion debuff, resulting in an increased rate of HP loss and making the affected character extremely squishy. Thus, the only way to clear this mechanic would be to use a strong healer in Genshin Impact, such as Baizhu, Jean, Charlotte, etc.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.