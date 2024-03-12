Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks: Sickle type weapon, weekly boss, abilities and more

After the recent drip marketing, the Genshin Impact community has been flooded with Arlecchino leaks. Official announcements have confirmed that the Fatui Harbinger will debut in version 4.6 banners.

Players interested in summoning her will want to learn more about her ability, signature weapon, etc. Rumors also suggest that Arlecchino will appear as a new weekly boss in the 4.6 update.

The community has also received the kit leaks, but they are all in Mandarin and unofficially translated to make any sense.

Here is everything you need to know about Arlecchino's kit and more from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino signature weapon, weekly boss, and kit leaks

Reliable leakers TL Gouba and Foul have released information about Arlecchino's signature weapon called the Figure of The Crimson Moon.

At max enhancements, the 5-star polearm can provide the following stats:

Base ATK: 672

Secondary Stat: 22.1% Crit-Rate

The weapon passive provides a bond of life by 25% of max HP when a charged attack hits an enemy. Wielder's damage will also increase if they have a bond of life. The leak also suggests that the 5-star Polearm will convert into a scythe only when equipped by Arlecchino in Genshin Impact.

Arlecchino weekly boss will appear in Genshin Impact 4.6

According to another leak, The new 4.6 update will introduce Arlecchino as a new weekly boss. This would make her the fourth Fatui Harbinger to have their own trounce domain.

Reliable leakers Foul and utevyat have shared that Arlecchino weekly boss trounce domain will be located near Liffey Region. Furthermore, rumors suggest the weekly boss will hold two sickles/ scythes. This also implies that Arlecchino will use her own weekly boss materials for talent level-up materials.

Arlecchino's kit and abilities leaked

Arlecchino's kit descriptions have been leaked and translated by Foul and Croix.

At max ascension, she can provide the following

Base HP: 13103

13103 Base ATK: 342

342 Base DEF: 765

765 Ascension stat: 38.4% Crit DMG

The kit leaks state that she will use a similar mechanics as Bond of Life. Her Elemental Skill and Burst can provide healing, buffs, and debuffs. The passive talents also help with Bond of Life-like mechanics, Elemental RES, and Physical RES.

Do note that all of this is in Mandarin and has been unofficially translated. Thus, it is recommended to wait for future leaks or official announcements for more clarity on her abilities and kit description.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.