Best weapons for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact according to leaks

Genshin Impact's version 4.6 is just around the corner, bringing with it the playable character Fatui Harbinger Arlecchino. She is expected to appear on the limited-time character banner during the first half of the update as soon as the patch goes live on April 24, 2024. As one of the Harbingers, there is a lot of hype surrounding her debut, and fans have already started preparing for her release.

In Genshin Impact, there are several elements associated with building a character and this includes weapons, artifact sets, and more. Among these, outfitting characters with suitable weapons is extremely crucial. Considering that most good weapons in the game are locked behind gacha, not every player will have access to each one.

Therefore, to simplify things for players, this article will list the best weapon options for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact: Best Arlecchino weapons ranked according to leaks

Arlecchino, aka The Knave, is an upcoming 5-star Pyro character debuting in Genshin Impact version 4.6, who will wield a polearm as her preferred weapon. She is expected to be a main DPS character who will benefit from Attack, Crit Rate, and Crit DMG stats. Moreover, HP and EM can also be useful for her.

Arlecchino's signature weapon, Crimson Moon's Semblance, will be her BiS (Best-in-Slot) polearm and will provide the maximum damage output. It is expected to offer a high base attack, Crit Rate, and a passive effect that focuses on the Bond of Life mechanics, which is a major part of her kit.

However, considering it will be of 5-star rarity, not many players will pull for it. As such, other competitive and F2P weapon options for Arlecchino are listed in the section ahead.

Best 5-star options

Arlecchino's signature weapon, Crimson Moon's Semblance, will be her best weapon in Genshin Impact. Apart from that, some other great 5-star polearms can provide a good damage output and are worthy alternatives.

Best 5-star weapons for Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse || Sportskeeda)

Here are the best 5-star weapon options for Arlecchino ranked:

Crimson Moon's Semblance : This weapon dovetails Arlecchino's kit perfectly and will offer a 22.1% Crit Rate. Moreover, its passive effect will provide her Bond of Life and damage buffs.

: This weapon dovetails Arlecchino's kit perfectly and will offer a 22.1% Crit Rate. Moreover, its passive effect will provide her Bond of Life and damage buffs. Primordial-Jade Winged Spear : Xiao's signature polearm will be Arlecchino's next-best weapon. It will also provide a 22.1% Crit Rate and increase her attack.

: Xiao's signature polearm will be Arlecchino's next-best weapon. It will also provide a 22.1% Crit Rate and increase her attack. Staff of Homa : Hu Tao's weapon, Staff of Homa, can be a good option for Arlecchino as it will give her 66.2% Crit DMG, along with additional HP and attack, based on max HP.

: Hu Tao's weapon, Staff of Homa, can be a good option for Arlecchino as it will give her 66.2% Crit DMG, along with additional HP and attack, based on max HP. Staff of Scarlet Sands : Cyno's signature 5-star can provide Arlecchino with a massive 44.1% Crit Rate. Aside from that, it also provides additional attacks based on max EM. It can be her best option for a Vaporize team comp.

: Cyno's signature 5-star can provide Arlecchino with a massive 44.1% Crit Rate. Aside from that, it also provides additional attacks based on max EM. It can be her best option for a Vaporize team comp. Calamity Queller: Shenhe's polearm is also worth considering for Arlecchino, given that it offers a lot of attack to its user with Elemental DMG Bonus as well.

Best 4-star and F2P options

Best 4-star weapons for Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse || Sportskeeda)

Arlecchino can make good use of several 4-star and F2P weapons in Genshin Impact. Most DPS polearms work well with her kit.

Let's take a look at the best 4-star weapons for the Fatui Harbinger:

Deathmatch : This Battle Pass weapon is the best 4-star weapon for Arlecchino in the game and will provide her with a 36.8% Crit Rate and increased attack.

: This Battle Pass weapon is the best 4-star weapon for Arlecchino in the game and will provide her with a 36.8% Crit Rate and increased attack. Blackcliff Pole : Players can obtain this weapon from the in-game shop if they do not have any of the previously mentioned polearms. It will give 55.1% Crit DMG and additional attack to Arlecchino.

: Players can obtain this weapon from the in-game shop if they do not have any of the previously mentioned polearms. It will give 55.1% Crit DMG and additional attack to Arlecchino. Dragon's Bane: A solid 4-star option for Vaporize teams that will provide Arlecchino with EM via secondary stat.

Beginners with only access to 3-star weapons in Genshin Impact are recommended to use White Tassel on Arlecchino. It is a strong pick that can compete with some 4-star choices as well.

