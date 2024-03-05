Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks: Arlecchino's Scythe and signature weapon effects described

Arlecchino is one of the upcoming potential playable characters in Genshin Impact. It is speculated that she will likely be released in version 4.6 as a 5-star Pyro unit that uses a Polearm as her weapon. Speaking of that, a couple of recent leaks from Uncle K have shared some interesting details about The Knave's potential signature weapon and her rumored Scythe, which is something many fans are looking forward to.

It is speculated that Arlecchino's Polearm will be tailor-made for her, and she can transform her weapon into a Scythe while performing a Charged Attack. Read on for more details.

Note: The following article is based on leaks, and the information is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact: Arlecchino's Scythe and signature weapon details leaked

According to the latest leaks from Uncle K, Arlecchino can supposedly transform her signature Polearm into a Scythe while performing a Charged Attack. The leaker also claimed that the rumored weapon's original appearance does not change if other characters are wielding it, so this effect on the weapon might be unique to The Knave of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers.

That said, Uncle K followed it up by stating that the appearance change of the Polearm could also be Arlecchino's special skill, but they are not entirely sure about it. The leaker can only suggest that the rumored signature weapon fits The Knave's unique ability the most.

Assuming the Scythe is part of Arlecchino's special skill, it might be similar to the musket and crossbow used by Chevreuse and Mika, respectively, during their attack animation despite the items not being their actual weapons.

Uncle K has also claimed that Arlecchino's signature weapon is tailor-made for her, meaning it is specifically meant to be used by her alone and might not be useful on other units. That said, it is too early to conclude anything since there's still a lot of time until she is released as a playable character in Genshin Impact.

It is worth adding that there are also leaks from the same leaker claiming that Arlecchino can supposedly switch to dual blades during combat. It is expected to be her alternate form, similar to Childe's Melee Stance. Furthermore, she will reportedly be able to generate large DPS numbers without any reactions, so it can be assumed that she will be an amazing damage dealer.

Since Arlecchino is expected to be released in Genshin Impact 4.6, Travelers can expect her drip marketing on March 11, 2024. This is merely a speculation based on past announcements, so the exact date is subject to change.

